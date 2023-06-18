Indonesia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Historic Super 1000 Title

Why you are reading this: Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy faced off against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles final of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Sunday. This marked a significant milestone for Rankireddy and Shetty as it was their first time reaching a Super 1000 level final. They defeated the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 to make history. Rankireddy and Shetty have now won their maiden Super 1000 title.

3 things you need to know

Rankireddy and Shetty reached the final after defeating South Koreans Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae

This is the first-ever Super 1000 title for the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalists, who were seeded 7th

They have now become the first Indian pair to win the men's doubles title in the Super 1000 event

In a stunning display of skill and determination, the Indian pair, currently ranked World No. 6, secured a remarkable victory over Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the thrilling final at Jakarta. Rankireddy and Shetty, who had previously won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and a bronze at the World Championships, continued their winning streak by triumphing in straight games.

Despite a slow start, the Indian duo twisted the tables and emerged victorious in just 43 minutes against the reigning World Champions from Malaysia. Taking the lead at the mid-game interval in the first set with a score of 11-9, Rankireddy and Shetty showcased their resilience. The second set began with the Indian pair dominating proceedings. Although the Malaysian team made a late surge, they couldn't withstand the pressure and ultimately succumbed to defeat.

How many events does the BWF World Tour consist of?

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour consists of various levels, including the World Tour Finals, four Super 1000 tournaments, six Super 750 tournaments, seven Super 500 tournaments, and eleven Super 300 tournaments. Each level awards different ranking points and offers distinct prize money. The Super 1000 level, being the highest, carries the most points and features the largest prize pool.

With their remarkable achievements, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have now accomplished victories at all levels of the BWF Tour, ranging from Super 300 to Super 1000. Their trophy cabinet boasts medals from the world championship, Thomas Cup, and Commonwealth Games. The only missing accolade for the Indian duo is an Olympic medal, which they continue to strive for.

