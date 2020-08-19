Jwala Gutta's Academy Aims To Develop Culture Of Support With World-class Infrastructure

Last December, Jwala Gutta launched the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence. The property covers 55 acres of land and has 14 courts along with a seating capacity of more than 600 people. The academy is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad at the Sujatha High School, Gachibowli. Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran recently shared images of Gutta's academy on his Twitter account, congratulating the badminton player on setting up the academy.

Also read | PV Sindhu's ground-breaking silver at Rio Olympics paved way for India's new badminton era

Indian badminton: Jwala Gutta Academ a platform for aspiring athletes

Congratulations Jwala. @Guttajwala #Badminton Academy of Excellence.



May your academy develop world beaters in Badminton.



All the best. pic.twitter.com/fXNZ3GOwDK — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) August 19, 2020

The state-of-the-art academy will have training academies for various sports apart from badminton – cricket, swimming and skating. While launching her academy, Jwala Gutta spoke about the country needing more players than Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. She added that with the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence, they will strive to "inculcate discipline in those who are willing to learn and work towards making them good and contributing members of society." Her father, Kranti Gutta was at the launch with her.

Also read | Saina Nehwal exhausted just by watching All England 2015 throwback videos: Indian badminton

Along with various sports being taught, there will also be a world-class gym and a yoga centre, which will provide young athletes with a single spot to prepare for their future. The 36-year-old Indian shuttler revealed that she had approached the Sports Ministry for their support, and is expecting support from the government, who reportedly welcomed her idea. She also stated that she worked on the facility on her own, and believes that "more competitions means more medals".

Also read | Pullela Gopichand steps up to donate ₹26 lakh for coronavirus fight: Indian badminton

Admissions are open @JwalaGuttaAcad

Please call 8886166211 for details — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 16, 2020

Former national coach and Dronacharya awardee S M Arif will be leading the academy's coaching panel. The academy will also appoint foreign coaches, along with at least ten coaches and trainers for their 14 courts. The academy is offering a six-month diploma course for coaches.

The two-time Olympian added that she won't be coaching, as she has never learnt to coach. She will work as the middle person, acting as the bridge between the players, coaches and parents. Beijing Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh and double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar were among the athletes present at the launch ceremony.

Also read | Pullela Gopichand net worth, salary and latest ₹26 lakh donation for COVID-19 fight: Indian badminton

During a later interview, Gutta spoke about wanting to represent India in all formats, and not just singles. She chose Hyderabad because her coaches and family are close by, and will expand to further cities if needed. The academy started accepting admissions in March.

Olympic Stars come together to launch the @Guttajwala Academy of Excellence pic.twitter.com/ZBHJJfJfyD — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) December 10, 2019

(Image credits: Jwala Gutta Academy and Shaji Prabhakaran Twitter)