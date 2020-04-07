Pullela Gopichand Steps Up To Donate ₹26 Lakh For Coronavirus Fight: Reports

Following PV Sindhu's donation in the nation's fight against coronavirus pandemic, India's badminton coach Pullela Gopichand recently made his contribution as well for the same. India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and many sports personalities from various backgrounds have come forward and donated money in their fight against coronavirus.

Pullela Gopichand donates for coronavirus pandemic

In an interview with The Times of India, Pullela Gopichand revealed that he will be donating ₹11 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and along with that, the Indian badminton coach also contributed ₹10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Gopichand has called for more contributions as he fears that the Indian economy will be massively hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also appealed to people to stay at home and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of lighting diyas on April 9. The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM-CARES Fund) has been created to provide relief to COVID-19 pandemic affected people.

PV Sindhu donation for coronavirus pandemic

Recently, the PV Sindhu donation news was made official by the player herself via a Twitter post. The World No.7 announced that she will donate ₹500,000 each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fight against coronavirus. Pullela Gopichand is currently the coach of Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu and London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal.

In an interview with a leading news agency, PV Sindhu revealed about her day-to-day activities amid self-isolation. PV Sindhu said that she does some exercises with equipments when she is at home. She also added that she trains for an hour-and-a-half, which include some jumps or some shadow movements. PV Sindhu also said that while being self isolated at home is fine, except that one cannot do anything, which can get a bit boring. She further said that she doesn't do much household work but she makes sure she helps her mother in the kitchen.

