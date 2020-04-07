Pullela Gopichand Net Worth, Salary And Latest ₹26 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Fight

Former Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand, who serves as the chief national coach of the Indian team, is one of the most renowned sportspersons the country has ever produced. Gopichand created history as a player by winning the All England Open in 2001 but many believe that his contribution to the game has been greater in the form of a coach, taking many top players such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and others under his wing. Here is a look at the recent Pullela Gopichand donation amount and the latest Pullela Gopichand salary.

Pullela Gopichand donation: Pullela Gopichand salary and net worth

Pullela Gopichand is the chief national coach of the Indian badminton team. Gopichand's net worth cannot exactly be predicted although he has earned ₹17 million ($234,000) so far as prize money as player and coach on aggregate. The former Indian badminton player also earns ₹2000 as a monthly fee from each of his students at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad and Odisha. Those who stay on the academy campus itself likely pay up to ₹15,000/- per month according to indiastudychannel.com. The Pullela Gopichand academy is a state of the art, $2.5 million wort badminton training academy containing eight courts, a swimming pool, weight training room, cafeteria and rooms to sleep and is located in Hyderabad.

Pullela Gopichand salary: Pullela Gopichand donation to the fight against Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in all major sporting events across the globe cancelled as a measure to contain the spread of the virus. Many Indian sporting stars have stepped up and contributed to the fight against coronavirus as India has been forced into a lockdown. After Indian badminton star PV Sindhu contributed towards India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, coach Pullela Gopichand followed suit by donating ₹11 lakh to the PM Cares Fund while contributing ₹10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund respectively. Earlier, Gopichand also urged people to stay at home and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of lighting diyas on April 9.

