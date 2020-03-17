Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Net Worth, Earnings And Olympic Qualification

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are considered by many as one of the most famous Indian sporting couples. Both Saina and Kashyap, who kept their relationship under the wraps for a long period of time, finally tied the knot in 2019. The couple have had different journeys in the game so far. While Saina Nehwal has had a glorious career winning ample of titles, Parupalli Kashyap has had limited success due to injuries, which have been hampering his career till date.

Saina Nehwal birthday: Saina Nehwal net worth

According to caknowledge, Saina Nehwal net worth as of 2020 stands at ₹28.40 crore. Her annual income is worth ₹2.1 crore, while her personal investment is worth ₹11.3 crore. Besides all this, Saina Nehwal has a house which is valued at ₹4.6 crore. In 2012, Saina Nehwal had signed an endorsement deal worth ₹40 crore with the popular sports management firm Rhiti Sports. However, she ended that deal in 2013 and then signed up with KWAN Entertainment and Marketing Solutions for an undisclosed sum. Saina Nehwal also endorses Yonex, which gives her 4% of their profits.

Saina Nehwal birthday: Parupalli Kashyap net worth

Though the exact net worth of Parupalli Kashyap is not known, however according to Trendcelebnow, Parupalli Kashyap net worth is estimated to be in between USD $1 million - $5 million (₹7,39,23,500 - ₹36,96,17,500).

Saina Nehwal birthday: Here's the detail about Saina Nehwal biopic

Following Saina Nehwal's impressive performances over the years, well-known Bollywood filmmaker Amol Gupte decided to make a biopic on Saina Nehwal titled Saina. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will portray the role of Saina Nehwal on the silver screen.

Saina Nehwal Olympic qualification in trouble

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced the suspension of all BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments from March 16 until April 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Saina Nehwal's Olympic qualification is in serious doubt after losing against World No.3 Yamaguchi 11-21, 8-21 in just 28 minutes.

Saina Nehwal is placed 20th on the BWF rankings with 46267 points and the 2012 London Olympics bronze-medallist needs to enter the top-16 bracket by April 28 to make the cut for the 2020 Tokyo Games.