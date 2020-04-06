PV Sindhu Hailed For Women Empowerment By Twitterati For Latest '9 Pm, 9 Min' Tweet

The sports fraternity in India on Sunday showed their solidarity in their fight against the coronavirus during the India lockdown by lighting lamps and candles in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 minute' call. Sports personalities took to Twitter and posted pictures of them lighting lamps. India's badminton star PV Sindhu also tweeted an image in which she is seen holding the diya in her hand.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10,00,000 Donation For Fighting Coronavirus

PV Sindhu donation against coronavirus

Earlier, the PV Sindhu donation towards coronavirus gesture amidst the India lockdown saw the shuttler contributing with ₹10 lakh towards the Telangana Chief Minister’s Fund and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Fund in total. Recently, PV Sindhu was also involved in a video chat with PM Narendra Modi where she thanked him for taking measures to fight against coronavirus.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Salutes Doctors And Health Workers For Helping Combat COVID-19 Crisis In India

Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu's latest photo and initiative against coronavirus during India lockdown

😍 😍 😍 😍



You always wins heart..... — daisy 🗨️ (@aqvafina) April 5, 2020

Your simplicity has no words Sindhu. You are such a humble human and best player of the world. Best wishes to you always. — Abhishek Katiyar🇮🇳 (@abhishekhype) April 5, 2020

The True daughter of Mother India — 🐟🍚 (@maachbhaat) April 5, 2020

True example of women power 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Dharm Pandey 🇮🇳 (@dharm_wanderer) April 5, 2020



Also Read: 'Miss Badminton But Life Comes First; Lets Make Lockdown A Total Success': PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu on Tokyo Olympics and spending time during coronavirus

Recently, while speaking to a leading news agency, PV Sindhu said that she was mentally prepared to hear the news of the Tokyo Olympics getting postponed even before the International Olympic Committee made it official. PV Sindhu also said that she was not sure if the Olympics would happen this year because every other day, a new country was getting affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: I Am Sure More Indian Sportswomen Will Win Medals: P V Sindhu

Speaking about day-to-day activities amid self-isolation, PV Sindhu said that she does some exercises whenever she can with some equipment at home. She trains for an hour-and-a-half which include some jumps or some shadow movements. She added that staying at home is fine, except that one cannot do anything, which can get a bit boring. She further said that she doesn't do much household work but she makes sure she helps her mother in the kitchen

