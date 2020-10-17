PV Sindhu Bats For Women Empowerment In Navratri Wish, Hails 'symbol Of Strength & Love'

Ace shuttler and Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu wished her fans and followers on social media for Navratri with a special message for women empowerment. She urged everyone to resolve to honor 'the Goddess' in every woman claiming that women bring peace and prosperity in our lives.

Read | Navratri 2020 images, messages and wishes to share with your loved ones

During Navratri, people worship goddess Durga and the festival spans for nine nights and ten days. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity. With the blessings of the goddess, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous, he said in a tweet.

"Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said.

à¥ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¥€ à¤¶à¥ˆà¤²à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯à¥ˆ à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒà¥¥



Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

Read | PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins

Meanwhile, World champion PV Sindhu has pulled out of Denmark Open 2020, scheduled to start next month in Odense. A representative from Gopichand academy has confirmed to PTI that Sindhu, will not be travelling to Denmark next month. The 25-year-old, however, still plans to participate in Asia Open I and II in November.

Read | Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu agrees to participate in Thomas and Uber Cup

The Indian badminton ace had begun training last month, as the national camp for eight Olympic-bound athletes commenced at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Crucially, the camp has only been attended by PV Sindhu, K. Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth, and N Sikki Reddy. The other four athletes, namely, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponappa have not yet turned up at the camp.

With this year's Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to July-August 2021 due to the global pandemic, the star-studded badminton player will get ample of time to get into the groove and rediscover her rhythm heading into the showpiece event where she will be aiming to finish on top of the podium. Most importantly, the ace shuttler will be eager to win a few championships before the Olympics to prove a point or two.

Read | PV Sindhu pulls out of Denmark Open 2020 over safety concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic