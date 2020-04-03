PV Sindhu Salutes Doctors And Health Workers For Helping Combat COVID-19 Crisis In India

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu on Friday took to Twitter and thanked doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers and police officers across the country in their fight against coronavirus and trying to keep people healthy. Apart from praising the government officials, PV Sindhu also had a video chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over in which she appreciated the efforts of the Government of India towards combating the deadly disease.

I salute the doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers and Police across the country for standing bravely and helping us overcome the greatest challenge being faced by humanity in recent times. A big Thank You for protecting us 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 3, 2020

Sindhu Modi video conference on Friday: PV Sindhu lauds Narendra Modi

After addressing the entire nation, Indian PM Narendra Modi had a video conference with sports personalities over coronavirus in India. According to a report by a leading media publication, the Sindhu Modi video conference saw the star shuttler thanking Narendra Modi for taking various measures regarding coronavirus in India.

The report also mentioned that the Sindhu Modi video conference saw the 2016 Rio Olympic medalist further saying that everyone appreciates the 21-day lockdown. PV Sindhu also said that it is important to maintain social distancing to stay safe because that is very important right now and will make a huge difference.

On March 22, PM Narendra Modi had asked the entire nation to come out and clap for government officials who are helping people fight coronavirus in India. Regarding the same, PV Sindhu appreciated the PM and said that it was a great job by him and everyone was there with him in this effort.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest update of coronavirus by a leading media publication in India, more than 2,000 people have been infected from the virus. The report also mentions that as per the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,301 by Friday morning. There were 2,088 active cases, 157 people were cured and 56 people died.