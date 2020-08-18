PV Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth Return To Gopichand Academy Post Sikki's COVID-19 Scare

PV Sindhu resumed training at the SAI Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad on Monday. World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also returned to the national camp. The Gopichand Academy was shut down momentarily after N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla tested positive for COVID-19.

The academy remained closed for four days after Reddy and Kiran's positive test. However, training has resumed after both their second RT-PCR tests conducted at the academy came back negative. Sindhu was the first player to arrive for her session from 6:30 to 8:30 AM IST, followed by Praneeth and his sparring partner, Kidambi Srikanth. Sindhu worked one-on-one with her Korean trainer Park Tae-sang.

During an interview, Praneeth spoke about resuming training being "great", despite all the restrictions and limitations in place. "It is a different kind of experience for sure as we have to be very cautious even though there are no other players training with us,” Praneeth said. Chief national Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also stated that there will be "no compromise on implementing all the guidelines suggested in the Standard Operating Procedure prescribed by the SAI (Sports Authority of India)."

After Reddy tested positive, Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, had spoken about taking precautions for the Olympic silver medallist's safety himself as he was sure something would happen. Ramana personally sanitised the nets, poles and the places Sindhu would use to sit. The Indian shuttler continued training at Suchitra Academy, where only her trainer M Srikanth Verma and father were allowed.

N Sikki Reddy on testing positive for COVID-19

Sikki Reddy, who tested negative barely two days after testing positive, revealed that she was "shocked" after her results. The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was asymptomatic and was tested again at a private hospital on Friday. The first test was mandatory and administered by SAI. While speaking to PTI, the 26-year-old revealed that she and her family had difficulties dealing with the shocking backlash she faced online but refrained from reacting. "I didn't know how to react, I mean, I had gone to the academy to train, I didn't go to a restaurant to dine. But I stayed calm because I was waiting for the results," Reddy said.

Reddy and Kiran were two among the 21 players, coaches and staff members who took the mandatory COVID-19 tests on August 7. Reddy admitted that as she was asymptomatic, the whole situation was "irritating". She added that it was also surprising since her mother – who is diabetic – and other family members tested negative. "Everyone at home was concerned and we were pretty confident that I don't have the virus. So I got the second test done with the help of SAI and BAI on Friday and it is such a big relief to get the negative report," Reddy explained.

While Sindhu, Srikanth and Praneeth have returned to the camp, Saina Nehwal continues to train with her husband Parupalli Kashyap at a private facility close to the academy. Ashwini Ponnappa is training at Prakash Padukone's academy in Bangalore, while the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will join the camp after some weeks. As most events were cancelled or suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, the next event scheduled is the Thomas and Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

(Image credits: PBL Instagram – @pblindialive, Kidambi Srikanth Instagram – @srikanth_kidambi)