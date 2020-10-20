PV Sindhu's Father Says Gopichand Didn't Take Interest In Training After 2018 Asian Games

Refuting reports about a rift in the family, PV Sindhu’s father has explained the reason behind the badminton star’s presence in England. PV Sindhu is currently in London as she prepares for the Asia leg of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) which is scheduled to take place next year. In a startling claim directed towards Pullela Gopichand, PV Sindhu’s father also said that the star wasn’t happy with the chief coach.

PV Sindhu father opens about the star’s training plans

Speaking to PTI, PV Ramana claimed that the 25-year-old has been in London for about 10 days. The Olympic silver medalist had recently posted a picture of herself with ports nutritionist Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, which is the star’s training base during her time there. Talking about PV Sindhu’s decision to move to London for training, PV Ramana claimed that she has moved to England since her practice was not happening properly at the national camp in Hyderabad. PV Sindhu’s father also disclosed that the shuttler is likely to stay in London for about two months.

PV Sindhu father criticises Pullella Gopichand

Expounding more on his statement, PV Ramana revealed that chief coach Pullella Gopichand did not take an interest in PV Sindhu’s training after the 2018 Asian Games. PV Sindhu’s father also accused Pullella Gopichand of not providing a proper practice partner to train with the badminton ace. While concluding, PV Ramana claimed that PV Sindhu was fed up with the treatment.

However, the claims were refuted by Pullella Gopichand after he was enquired on the same by the media. Pullella Gopichand admitted that he was informed by PV Sindhu about her move to London, with the 46-year conceding that he doesn’t know the exact details and dates of the training program. Pullella Gopichand declined to comment on the statement’s made by PV Ramana, as the coach said that he will respond to all claims if they are made by the badminton player herself. However, PV Sindhu recently took to her Instagram to refute any reports of a rift with Pullella Gopichand.

PV Sindhu was earlier part of the training camp that was conducted for the Tokyo Olympic hopefuls in Hyderabad. The training camp for the Tokyo Olympics hopefuls started in August at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. A total of eight badminton players started their training program in Hyderabad, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Ashwini Ponnappa amongst others. PV Sindhu will next be seen in action at the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour 2020 in January.

Image Credits: PTI