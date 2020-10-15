Saina Nehwal Remembers "phenomenal" APJ Abdul Kalam On 89th Birth Anniversary

Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931. To honour the "People's President" on his birthday, Indians – including celebrities and athletes – took to social media to remember him with heartwarming wishes, artwork and more. Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was among many who paid homage to India's "missile man", asking people to remember him on his birth anniversary.

"Remembering the great scientist, a phenomenal teacher & People's President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary," Nehwal wrote. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist added that he was India's "most loved leader ever", and will be remembered in everyone's hearts forever. Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar are among celebrities who posted about him. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many others remembered the former President of India.

On the other hand, Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap recently withdrew from the Denmark Open. "I withdrew from the Denmark Open. I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour," Saina told PTI. Both Nehwal and Kashyap added that they think it's not worth risking their health for only one tournament.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah post on APJ Abdul Kalam birthday

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/QzPW7IDMWs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut remembers "People's President" on his birthday

We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it’s just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/lDyNH45VPq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

APJ Abdul Kalam, India's 11th President (2002-2007), has led the country's research in two major organizations – Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He was born at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent years working as scientist and science administrator, helping with the country's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

