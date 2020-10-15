Last Updated:

Saina Nehwal Remembers "phenomenal" APJ Abdul Kalam On 89th Birth Anniversary

On ex-President APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal paid homage to the "phenomenal teacher" on her social media accounts.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Saina Nehwal

Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931. To honour the "People's President" on his birthday, Indians – including celebrities and athletes – took to social media to remember him with heartwarming wishes, artwork and more. Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was among many who paid homage to India's "missile man", asking people to remember him on his birth anniversary. 

Also read | Saina Nehwal, Kashyap pull out of Denmark Open

APJ Abdul Kalam birthday: Saina Nehwal remembers India's "missile man" on his birth anniversary

"Remembering the great scientist, a phenomenal teacher & People's President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary," Nehwal wrote. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist added that he was India's "most loved leader ever", and will be remembered in everyone's hearts forever. Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar are among celebrities who posted about him. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many others remembered the former President of India. 

Also read | Onam 2020: Sreesanth, PT Usha, KL Rahul, Saina Nehwal post wishes for Twitter followers

On the other hand, Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap recently withdrew from the Denmark Open. "I withdrew from the Denmark Open. I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour," Saina told PTI. Both Nehwal and Kashyap added that they think it's not worth risking their health for only one tournament. 

Also read | Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute to former president of India: APJ Abdul Kalam birthday

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah post on APJ Abdul Kalam birthday

Kangana Ranaut remembers "People's President" on his birthday

APJ Abdul Kalam, India's 11th President (2002-2007), has led the country's research in two major organizations – Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He was born at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent years working as scientist and science administrator, helping with the country's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts. 

Also read | Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Jayanti: Political leaders pay tributes to former President of India

(Image credits: Saina Nehwal Twitter, Instagram) 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND