Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap's Pictures From Maldives Leaves Fans In Awe

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are currently in the Maldives, with the couple enjoying a holiday at the exotic locale. Saina Nehwal recently revealed that she will only start the season from January, and it now seems like the star couple has decided to take a break before that. The badminton star recently took to her social media accounts to post a series of pictures from the trip, with fans in awe of the Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap photos.

Saina Nehwal Instagram full of the couple’s photos

The couple who are currently on a break from training took to their social media profiles to share pictures from their Maldives locations. Saina Nehwal posted a series of pictures of herself along with Parupalli Kashyap, as they enjoyed the scenic destination. In her stories, Saina Nehwal also thanked Taj Maldives for their service as she shared pictures of herself in the holiday mood. Saina Nehwal’s Instagram account was full of pictures of the badminton ace in different outfits and locations, as the couple enjoyed their time away from badminton.

Saina Nehwal husband Parupalli Kashyap shared the vacation pictures as well

Parupalli Kashyap matched Saina Nehwal’s social media activity, with the 34-year-old posting a series of pictures on his accounts as well. Along with sharing the pictures, Parupalli Kashyap wrote that travel is the only thing that one can buy that makes them richer. Tagging Saina Nehwal and Taj Maldives, Parupalli Kashyap expressed his delight with multiple pictures of the hotel and the sea.

Fans in awe of Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap photos

After the couple shared their holiday pictures, fans took to social media to react to them. Many fans called the Maldives a beautiful place to visit, as they advised the couple to make the most of their holiday. Others also reacted to the couple’s pictures, as they commented that the pictures featuring the two of them together are the best of the lot.

Both Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had earlier made headlines after they pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament earlier this month. Speaking to the press, Saina Nehwal confirmed that she is not suffering from any injury, as she explained that it would have made sense to feature in the tournament had other events not been cancelled. Notably, the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup events which were set to mark the restart of the badminton calendar were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Image Credits: Saina Nehwal Instagram