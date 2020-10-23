Saina Nehwal, Parineeti Discuss Weight Issues In Shuttler's Birthday Post For Actress

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 32nd birthday on October 22. Fans, celebrities and family wished the actress on the occasion via various posts on social media. While some were accompanied by photos and long captions, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal shared a video of the two of them, discussing weight issues. Parineeti Chopra is currently working on a biopic based on Nehwal's life.

Saina Nehwal, Parineeti Chopra talk "weight issues" in new video

"Weight issues," Nehwal wrote while adding three laughing emojis and tagging Parineeti. Nehwal and Parineeti Chopra are seen eating in the video while they discuss how their weight varies from time to time. Nehwal stated that she sometimes gains a kilo or two in one day. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress agreed with the Olympic bronze medalist, telling her its the same in her case.

She later adds that at times, she feels she looks different on different days. According to Chopra, she often wonders whether she was thin one day and does not know what happens the next day. Both chuckled at the issue, while Nehwall falls on the couch laughing.

Parineeti Chopra replied in the comments, referring to their words as "facts". Fans loved the video, writing that they agree with Nehwal. On both Instagram and Twitter, the video has over 60,000 views.

Saina Nehwal biopic starring Parineeti Chopra

"Saina", based on the three-time Commonwealth gold medalist, is slated to release in 2020. Directed by Amol Gupte, the movie was supposed to have Shraddha Kapoor as the main lead. However, scheduling conflicts led to Kapoor leaving the film after shooting began in 2018. Parineeti Chopra apparently spent time with Nehwal to prep for her role and has referred to it as her toughest role yet.

In February, Chopra revealed that she will not be using a body double to film difficult shots. She spoke about how the role could change her life and how she injured her shoulder while filming. Parineeti stayed at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for around 15 days to save filming time and even worked on her badminton skills.

(Image credits: Saina Nehwal Instagram)