Saina Nehwal Birthday: Husband Parupalli Kashyap, Harsha Bhogle Lead Sports World's Wishes

Saina Nehwal is considered as the face of Indian badminton following her impressive career in which she has gone onto win many titles and made the country proud. Thanks to some impressive performances early in her career, Saina Nehwal went onto earn a ton of respect from people beyond the badminton world. The Haryana-born shuttler on Tuesday turned 30 and has still a couple of years left in her before she hangs up her racket.

Saina Nehwal birthday: Impressive career records

Saina Nehwal became the first Indian shuttler to attain No.1 spot in the Badminton World Championship (BWF) rankings. She also went on to become the first Indian badminton player to grab a medal in Olympic Games. Apart from these two records, she is also the only Indian to win at least one medal in every BWF major individual event. Let's take a look at all the wishes that have been pouring in for the star shuttler.

Saina Nehwal birthday: Parupalli Kashyap and Harsha Bhogle birthday wishes for ace shuttler

Leading the wish list on the 'Saina Nehwal birthday' occasion is husband Parupalli Kashyap. Harsha Bhogle too joined the party in wishing the Indian shuttler. Here's the list of other people who wish Saina Nehwal on her birthday.

A very happy birthday to @NSaina. You showed the way. Have a great year. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2020

भारतीय बैडमिंटन को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने वाली भारत की स्टार महिला खिलाड़ी, अर्जुन अवार्ड व पद्मश्री से सम्मानित @NSaina जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आपने देश को कई बड़ी और ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाई है देश को गर्व है आप पर।#HappyBirthdaySaina — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 17, 2020

Happy Birthday Champion @NSaina 🎂🙂 — Arun Vishnu (@srarunvishnu) March 17, 2020

Wishing @NSaina a very Happy birthday. God bless you dear 🙏😊 keep making us all proud 🔥🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 17, 2020

Saina Nehwal birthday: Here's the detail about Saina Nehwal biopic

Following her impressive performances over the years, well-known Bollywood filmmaker Amol Gupte decided to make a biopic on Saina Nehwal titled Saina. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will portray the role of Saina Nehwal on the silver screen.

Saina Nehwal birthday: All England loss puts Olympic qualification in trouble

Recently, Saina Nehwal's chances of qualifying for the Olympics took a hit after she made a first-round exit from the All England Championships, following a loss to Japanese nemesis Akane Yamaguchi. Up against World No.3 Yamaguchi, it was a tough opening round for Saina, who lost 11-21, 8-21 in just 28 minutes

