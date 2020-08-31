Onam 2020: Sreesanth, PT Usha, KL Rahul, Saina Nehwal Post Wishes For Twitter Followers

Onam is considered as one of the most cherished festivals in the southern part of India. With significant cultural importance and traditional legacies, the festival is often surrounded by joyous celebrations. For Onam 2020, various sports personalities came forward to extend their wishes to their fans on this pious occasion on social media.

The Festival of Onam is celebrated in the state of Kerala to commemorate King Mahabali. The festival of Onam is celebrated by Malayalis with utmost excitement and joy. It is considered being the biggest festival in Kerala. Folk songs, delicious feasts,dances, games, etc are a part of celebrations. Onam is also known for its widely popular boat races.

Athletes come forward to express greetings on Onam 2020

Wishing a very happy and prosperous #Onam to all ! pic.twitter.com/KZCDos4x1x — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 31, 2020

Athlete P.T. Usha tweeted a celebratory picture on the occasion of Onam 2020, as she wished her fans and followers a prosperous Onam.

Kerala-based fast bowler Sreesanth also posted a picture from his family's Onam celebrations with his fans on Twitter as wished everyone a happy Onam 2020. The 2-time World Cup winner is gearing up for a comeback into the cricketing scene after a gap of 7 years as he is scheduled to represent the Kerala Ranji Trophy team as he completes his ban.

Happy Onam🙏🙏🙏

May your life be filled with the beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. A very Happy Onam to you and your family #Onam2020 #festival #keralam pic.twitter.com/zu8L0tTucB — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 31, 2020

The goalkeeper of India's hockey team, PR Sreejesh wished his fans on the micro-blogging site by posting an adorable picture of his daughter Anusree with 'Pokalam'.

Former World No.1 Saina Nehwal also posted greetings for her fans as wished Happy Onam to everyone. The shuttler has garnered 24 international titles in badminton, including 11 superseries win to her name.

Happy Onam to everyone celebrating. May your lives be filled with peace, happiness and joy 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 30, 2020



Kings XI captain KL Rahul, who is in the UAE for the IPL, posted wishes for Onam 2020. He wished peace and happiness for the people celebrating the auspicious festival. The Indian batsman has been named the skipper for the Punjab-based franchise as they look to clinch their maiden IPL championship this year.

Fans are bound to be touched by the special wishes of people from the sports fraternity. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the athletes wished safety for their fans and their families.

IMAGE CREDIT: PT Usha/Twitter