Taipei Open 2023: Here's Everything Related To Schedule, Fixtures And LIVE Streaming

Why you're reading this: After India’s badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s historic title-winning show at the Indonesia Open 2023, several top Indian shuttlers are now set to feature in the Taipei Open 2023 in Taiwan. HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are leading the Indian contingent in the Taipei Open, which kicked off with the first round on June 21 (Tuesday). Here’s a look at all the details you need to know about the Indian contingent in the marquee event.

3 Things You Need To Know

The Taipei Open will be held from June 20 to June 25

The 2023 Taipei Open is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event

The tournament has a total prize purse of USD 210000

Which Indian badminton players are participating in the Taipei Open 2023?

Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, S.Sankar Muthusamy, Sathish Kumar, Parupalli Kashyap, and Subhankar Dey

HS Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, S.Sankar Muthusamy, Sathish Kumar, Parupalli Kashyap, and Subhankar Dey Women’s Singles: Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, and Gadde Rhutvika Shivani

Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, and Gadde Rhutvika Shivani Men’s Doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala Women’s Doubles: Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Bokka Navneeth/Priya Konjengbam

Check out the Taipei Open 2023 Schedule

Qualification: June 20

June 20 Round of 32: June 20-21

June 20-21 Round of 16: June 22

June 22 Quarter-finals: June 23

June 23 Semi-finals: June 24

June 24 Final: June 25

India’s fixtures at Taipei Open 2023

Day 1- Tuesday (Round of 32)

Men’s Doubles Results

Prasad Garaga/Goud Panjala lost to Vinson Chiu/Joshu Yuan (18-21, 22-20, 16-21)

Women’s Doubles Results

Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda lost to Cheng Yu-Pei/Sun Wei Pei (7-21, 30-28, 12-21)

Day 2 - Wednesday (Round of 32)

Men’s Singles Results

Sankar Muthusamy lost to Kanta Tsuneyama (13-21, 5-21)

HS Prannoy beats Lin Yu Hsien (21-11, 21-10)

Meiraba Maisnam lost to NG Angus Ka Long (18-21, 17-21)

Parupalli Kashyap beats Samuel Hsiao (21-15, 21-16)

Upcoming clashes

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran vs Chi Yu Jen

Mithun Manjunath vs Chou Tien Chen

Kiran George vs Liang Hao

Women’s Singles Results

Tanya Hemanth beats Agnes Korosi (21-7, 21-17)

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde lost to Pin-Chian (12-21, 5-21)

Upcoming clashes

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Huang Yu-Hsun

Mixed Doubles Results

Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy beats Bokka Navaneeth/Priya Konjengbam (21-14, 21-17)

How to watch the live streaming and telecast of the Taipei Open 2023 in India?

The live streaming of the Taipei Open 2023 will begin from June 24, with the semi-final round. Fans in India can tune in to Sports 18 on their TVs, alongside the Jio Cinema app and website to watch live action from Court 1. The matches from the other courts will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Live action begins every morning at 6:30 a.m. IST.