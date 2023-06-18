Indonesia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj-Chirag Conquer Internet With Sensational Super 1000 Win

Why You Are Reading This: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history on Sunday afternoon by winning the men’s doubles final at the Indonesia Open 2023. Their victory became the talk of the town, as they became the first Indian pair to win a Super 1000 title. The empathetic title win earned them praise from several notable personalities, including the Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag defeated Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-18 in the final

The Indian duo won their first-ever Super 1000 tournament

They have now won at least one S100, S300, S500, S750, and S1000 events

With this, the #TOPSchemeAthletes become the 1st Indian pair to win a BWF Super 1000 event and also 1st Indian to win at least one S100, S300, S500, S750 & S1000 event.

Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju lead congratulatory messages for the Indian duo

As Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the men’s doubles champions at the Indonesia Open 2023, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur put out his reaction on Twitter. The 48-year-old congratulated the duo for enlisting their name in another record book. He also asked his followers to continue supporting the athletes.

“Our #TOPScheme shuttlers don't like it easy; always up for a thrilling and nail-biting performance, keeping their fans on their toes and mesmerizing the audience with their incredible talent and terrific teamwork. Brilliant! Well done, Champions,” Anurag Thakur added.

Sat-Chi Scripting History yet again! @satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 become India's 1st-Ever Doubles Pair to win the prestigious #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000



🔓📔✍️

✅ BWF Super 1000 Title (#IndonesiaOpen2023)

✅️ BWF Super 500 Title

— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 18, 2023

"We all are eagerly waiting for Paris Olympics 2024.": Kiren Rijiju

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, who is also known for his interests in sports, took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the Indian pair and wish the best for the Paris Olympics 2024. “Congratulations to @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 on becoming India's 1st-Ever Doubles Pair to win the very coveted #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 Keep up the same spirit and maintain focus as we all are eagerly waiting for Paris Olympics 2024,” read Kiren Rijiju’s tweet.

Congratulations to @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 on becoming India's 1st-Ever Doubles Pair to win the very coveted #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2023

At the same time, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also put out his reaction on the social media platform. “Congratulations to @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 on their historic victory in the #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000! You have showcased incredible skill and character on the court, making India proud. Wishing you the best of luck for your future endeavors,” said the Assam CM.

This was Chirag and Satwiksairaj’s first-ever victory over the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their ninth overall attempt.