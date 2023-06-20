Chirag-Satwik Continue Huge Climb In BWF Rankings, Reach Another Historic Milestone

Why You Are Reading This: On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the renowned badminton pair from India, emerged victorious in the men's doubles final at the Indonesia Open 2023. Adding to their remarkable collection of trophies, the duo, who secured a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championship, defeated the reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik with a score of 21-17, 21-18. Their exceptional performance in the Super 1000 event propelled them to their highest positions in the BWF rankings, marking a historic milestone in their career.

3 Things You Need To Know

Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are the 1st India pair to win a Super 1000 event

Satwik-Chirag are also the first Indian pair to win the S100, S300, S500, S750, and S1000 events

The Indian duo defeated the reigning world champions for the first time after eight losses

Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy continuing their climb up the BWF rankings

As per the latest rankings released by the BWF, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy achieved their career-best rankings courtesy of their show in the Indonesia Open 2023. With the Super 1000 title triumph, Chirag and Satwiksairaj now sit at no. 3 in the BWF men’s doubles rankings. The 2023 season is proving to be a dream season for the star shuttlers as they have already won two World Tour titles, alongside the Swiss Open title and a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championship.

Despite having a previous record of 0-8 in head-to-head encounters, the Indian duo defied the odds in the final against the Malaysian pair. They exhibited an impressive recovery after trailing 3-7 in the first game, demonstrating their resilience. From that point on, they maintained their momentum and achieved a remarkable 21-17, 21-18 triumph over Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their ninth encounter. This victory propelled them to their highest-ever ranking of No. 3 in the BWF men's doubles rankings, solidifying their exceptional performance.