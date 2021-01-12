Thailand Open Live Stream: How To Watch Badminton Tournament Live, Schedule And Fixtures

A host of Indian badminton stars will make their return to the court at the Thailand Open. The tournament got underway on Tuesday, January 12, and is scheduled to go on until Sunday, January 17, 2021. Here is a look at how to access the Thailand Open live stream, fixtures and the tournament schedule.

Also Read: BWF Announces 2021 Calendar Focused On Olympic Qualifiers; India Open Scheduled In May

Thailand Open schedule: Tough start for Indian shuttlers

The Indian contingent was confronted with a tough start at the Thailand Open on Tuesday. Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap were ruled out after a coronavirus scare, while top ace PV Sindhu succumbed to a disappointing defeat against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who is ranked 18th in the world. Sindhu was leading and was on course to win the match halfway through the game, but Blichfeldt came back strongly to win the game 16-21, 26-24, 21-13.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Claims To Have NOT Received COVID-19 Report, Told To Isolate In Hospital

Men's single star B Sai Praneeth was also dealt a straight-sets loss, as he was no match to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who won 16-21, 10-21. Amidst all the gloom, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the second round of mixed doubles with a 21-11, 27-29, 21-16 win over Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja on Tuesday. The duo were dominant in the first set before their opponents roared back in the second, but eventually kept their cool and got themselves over the line in the end.

Also Read: Kevin Sanjaya Tests Covid-19 Positive; Ruled Out Of Thailand Open, World Tour Finals

Thailand Open schedule: Thailand Open fixtures and results

Women’s singles first round fixtures

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (PV Sindhu lost 16-21, 26-24, 21-13 on Tuesday)

Saina Nehwal vs Kisona Selvaduray (Selvaduray received a bye after Nehwal tested COVID-19 positive)

Men’s singles first round fixtures

Kidambi Srikanth vs Sourabh Verma

Parupalli Kashyap vs Jason Anthony Ho-Shue (Ho-Shue received a walkover after Kashyap's positive COVID-19 test)

B Sai Praneeth vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Wangcharoen won 16-21, 10-21)

HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia

Sameer Verma vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

Women’s doubles first round fixtures

Ashwini Ponnappa/ N Sikki Reddy vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong

Men’s doubles first round fixtures

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Gi Jung/Lee Yong Dae

Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Weeraphat Phakjarung/Wongsathorn Thongkham

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi

Mixed doubles first round fixtures

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Hafiz Faizal/Gloria Widjaja (Rankireddy-Ponnappa win 21-11, 27-29, 21-16)

B Sumeeth Reddy/N Sikki Reddy vs Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet

Badminton live stream: How to watch Thailand Open in India?

The live telecast of the Thailand Open fixtures will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The live coverage will begin from January 12, 7:30 AM IST onwards throughout the duration of the tournament on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels. The Thailand Open live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Thailand, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

(Image Courtesy: BWF Badminton Instagram)