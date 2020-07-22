50 Cent Blames Jay Z For Kanye's Comments On Harriet Tubman, Says 'It Is All His Fault'

Recently, singer-rapper 50 Cent lashed out at Kanye West and his accomplice, Jay Z for making a statement against American abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. 50 Cent shared a video clip of Kanye West on Instagram from his first Presidential campaign rally speech and blamed Jay Z for Kanye West’s statements on Tubman. As seen in the video shared, Kanye West blamed the freedom fighter for “never actually freeing the slaves and having them work for other white people instead.” Take a look at the video shared:

50 Cent: 'This is all Jay Z's fault'

50 Cent slammed Jay Z, however, the singer did not explain the reason behind blaming him. In his caption, 50 Cent wrote: “What did he just say. This is all Jay z fault, Kanye’s first Rally. LOL.” In his speech, Kanye West also spoke about abortion and related a personal anecdote of how he handled the situation with Kim Kardashian when she first broke the pregnancy news to him.

Recalling the incident, Kanye mentioned that Kim Kardashian had called him crying when she first learned about pregnancy. West added that he was in Paris when Kim spoke to him about the situation and admitted that they were ‘agonizing over whether to have the child’. West confessed that he was working on the laptop while speaking to Kim and his screen went black at the same moment.

Adding to the same, Kanye revealed that he took that as a sign and decided to have the baby. The singer added that he will be at peace, even if Kim Kardashian decided to divorce him after the speech, as she brought his first daughter North into the world, even when he did not want to. Kim Kardashian gave birth to North West in 2013.

Kanye West’s Twitter rant:

Recently, Kanye took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. He also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged

