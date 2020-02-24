Grizzlies Vs Clippers Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Match Live, Team News

After losing a bunch of games in the past few weeks, Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to settle their scores against each other at the Staples Center on February 25 (IST). LA Clippers currently hold the third spot in the Western Conference NBA points table with 37 wins. While Memphis Grizzlies are on the 8th spot with 28 wins.

Grizzlies vs Clippers live streaming: How to watch Grizzlies vs Clippers game in India

Grizzlies vs Clippers live streaming can be watched on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Grizzlies vs Clippers game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed even for Grizzlies vs Clippers live score and updates.

Grizzlies vs Clippers live streaming: SONY LIV app

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Grizzlies vs Clippers live streaming: TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. Grizzlies vs Clippers game schedule does not apply to any Indian TV channels.

Grizzlies vs Clippers: Preview

Despite losing back to back in their last two games, Grizzlies are still in the playoffs race with eight wins from 12 games played. However, they will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat against Clippers in their next game. In their last game against LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzles started off strong but collapsed to 105-117 by the end. Josh Jackson managed to make a good impact in the game with 17 points while Brandon Clarke and Gorgui Dieng scored 14 each. However, it was not enough to notch the victory.

On the other hand, LA Clippers will also look for an urgent victory since they have gone on to lose their last three games consecutively. In their previous game against Kings, Clippers faced a crushing defeat of 103-112 at home and it is considered to be a matter of concern for the team. Kawhi Leonard displayed a superior performance of 31 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Lou Williams added 24 more points off the bench and Montrezl Harrel provided 16 valuable points. However, LA Clippers still fell short on their home as they had to accept the defeat against Kings.

