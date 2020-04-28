Aaron Gordon Releases New '9/10' Video, Takes A Dig At Dwyane Wade For NBA Slam Dunk Saga

Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon has released a new diss track taking a dig at Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade after the 2020 Slam Dunk contest. Gordon controversially ended up on 47 points one behind eventual champion Derrick Jones Jr. It was the second time Aaron Gordon had come agonisingly close to lifting the trophy only to be denied by the judging panel consisting of Dwyane Wade, Common, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen, who were booed by the United Center crowd. The new Aaron Gordon diss track is a jibe at the judges who rated Aaron Gordon 9/10 in the 2020 Slam Dunk contest.

Also Read: Why Did Doug Collins Leave The Bulls? Former NBA Coach's Career & Bond With Michael Jordan

Aaron Gordon 9/10: Orlando Magic star takes a dig at Dwyane Wade after Slam Dunk controversy

Aaron Gordon is seemingly still not over the NBA Slam Dunk snub and the '9 OUT OF 10' song is being seen as a testament to the fact. The Aaron Gordon diss track also mentions that Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner thought he deserved 'gold' after he 'jumped over the biggest dude in the building.' While Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and actor Chadwick Boseman also only gave him a 9, the Aaron Gordon diss track is only aimed at Dwyane Wade, as he can be sipping wine from a bottle with 'Wade' written on it. In an Instagram post, Aaron Gordan further expressed his displeasure and said that the wine was '10/10.'

Also Read: Michael Jordan Reveals He Missed Games Due To Severing Finger Tendon While Cutting Cigar

Aaron Gordon 9/10: Dwyane Wade responds to Aaron Gordon diss track

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had some free advice to give after Aaron Gordan 9/10 released. Wade took to Twitter and advised the Orlando Magic star to make the 9/10 a trademark and make huge money off it. The three-time NBA champion said that the advice comes free after 'he cost him a mill.'

Also Read: Aaron Gordon 9/10: Did Dwyane Wade Deny Aaron Gordon From Winning Slam Dunk Contest 2020? Video Suggests

He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill) That @DWadeCellars looked 🔥 🍷 https://t.co/Hzt9RnKSwy — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

Also Read: Aaron Gordon 9/10: Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Why He Gave Aaron Gordon 9 Points For NBA Dunk Contest