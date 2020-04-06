The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Did Dwyane Wade Deny Aaron Gordon From Winning Slam Dunk Contest 2020? Video Suggests

Basketball News

According to reports, Dwyane Wade was the reason why Aaron Gordon did not win the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest in February vs Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwyane Wade

Earlier this year in February, Aaron Gordon lost the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2020 to Derrick Jones Jr. by a single point. In 2016, Gordon lost the same contest to Zach LaVine. However, after the 2020 contest, fans and NBA players like LeBron James and Joel Embiid believed that the contest should have been a tie and Aaron Gordon was "robbed" once again. Recently, it was suggested that Dwyane Wade was the one who broke the judges' decision to make the contest a tie. 

Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Did Dwyane Wade rob Aaron Gordon in the Slam Dunk contest?

Also read | Dwyane Wade funnily sums up reason behind Chris Paul not joining Miami Heat ever

Dwyane Wade denies being the one to give Aaron Gordon a nine during the NBA Slam Dunk contest

Also read | Who won NBA Slam Dunk 2020? Derrick Jones Jr. wins Slam Dunk contest 2020 in a 'dunk off'

Common reveals NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest should have been a tie

Also read | Dwyane Wade judging controversy: NBA reacts to Aaron Gordon losing the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest 2020 vs Derrick Jones Jr

Candance Parker reveals someone did not score Aaron Gordon as they were supposed to

Also read | Dwyane Wade judging controversy: Common reveals NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest 2020 was supposed to end in a tie

While it has not been confirmed if Dwyane Wade was the one who gave Gordon a nine, the Orlando Magic player revealed that he will no longer take part in the contest in the coming years. He believes that while he should have had two trophies, he has only one. Recently, Dwyane Wade said that he wants to have Gordon on his live show. When asked about it, Dwyane Wade added that he would like to clear the air between them regarding the Slam Dunk contest.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES