Did Dwyane Wade Deny Aaron Gordon From Winning Slam Dunk Contest 2020? Video Suggests

Earlier this year in February, Aaron Gordon lost the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2020 to Derrick Jones Jr. by a single point. In 2016, Gordon lost the same contest to Zach LaVine. However, after the 2020 contest, fans and NBA players like LeBron James and Joel Embiid believed that the contest should have been a tie and Aaron Gordon was "robbed" once again. Recently, it was suggested that Dwyane Wade was the one who broke the judges' decision to make the contest a tie.

Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Did Dwyane Wade rob Aaron Gordon in the Slam Dunk contest?

Wobvestigation: Who broke the dunk contest judging pact? pic.twitter.com/NIWDJlnMFa — 🚁Sky Wob🚁 (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2020

Dwyane Wade denies being the one to give Aaron Gordon a nine during the NBA Slam Dunk contest

“I wasn’t the only one who gave him a 9, let’s talk about that!” 😂@DwyaneWade responds to those saying he was biased as a judge in the Dunk Contest. @stance pic.twitter.com/FkBvJ6IWl7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2020

Common reveals NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest should have been a tie

Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ ...But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

Candance Parker reveals someone did not score Aaron Gordon as they were supposed to

Dunk contest judge ⁦@Candace_Parker⁩ just posted this on IG. She confirmed ⁦@common⁩ account of the judges’ intending for it to be a tie (and go to judge’s choice) to ESPN pic.twitter.com/RHqFekEYhu — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

Dunk contest judge @Candace_Parker —who gave Aaron Gordon a 10—tells ESPN, “I ain’t throwing anyone under the bus .... buttttt check the score card.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

While it has not been confirmed if Dwyane Wade was the one who gave Gordon a nine, the Orlando Magic player revealed that he will no longer take part in the contest in the coming years. He believes that while he should have had two trophies, he has only one. Recently, Dwyane Wade said that he wants to have Gordon on his live show. When asked about it, Dwyane Wade added that he would like to clear the air between them regarding the Slam Dunk contest.