Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Why He Gave Aaron Gordon 9 Points For NBA Dunk Contest

In February, Aaron Gordon lost his second NBA Slam Dunk contest against Derrick Jones Jr. even though the judges revealed that the contest was supposed to be a tie. There were many reports regarding who scored Gordon one less point. In a recent interview, Dwyane Wade revealed why he scored Gordon nine points instead of 10.

Dwyane Wade on why he scored Aaron Gordon nine points

During Wade's AMA session with Bleacher Report, the NBA veteran was asked about Gordon and the Slam Dunk contest. According to Wade, Gordon deserved that nine, which he does not think is a bad thing. Wade gave Gordon a nine because he did not clear Tacko Fall, but added that he would take a nine any day.

He even talked about people are still discussing the Slam Dunk contest months after it happened. Wade revealed that he does not take them too seriously, and remembered the not man people filled the stands when it was first started. Now, people are talking about it after months it happened. According to Wade, they as judges made the contest interesting.

Dwyane Wade after the Aaron Gordon Slam Dunk contest

“I wasn’t the only one who gave him a 9, let’s talk about that!” 😂@DwyaneWade responds to those saying he was biased as a judge in the Dunk Contest. @stance pic.twitter.com/FkBvJ6IWl7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2020

Common reveals that the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest should have been a tie

Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ ...But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

In 2016, Gordon had lost the same to Zach LaVine. However, after the 2020 contest, fans and NBA players like LeBron James and Joel Embiid believed that the contest should have been a tie and Aaron Gordon was "robbed" once again. Recently, it was suggested that Dwyane Wade could have been the one who broke the judges' decision to make the contest a tie.