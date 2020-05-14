Adam Levine Plays Tribute To Late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant By Performing On 'Memories'

Adam Levin and the Maroon 5 recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The group performed on their song Memories and Adam Levine honoured late NBA legend Kobe Bryant who passed away in January. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Maroon 5 Memories: Adam Levine performs in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey

Maroon 5 memories: Adam Levine performs Maroon 5 memories during Jimmy Fallon's show to honour Kobe Bryant

Adam Levine wore Bryant's old No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey to honour him as he sang Memories, a song to remember people who are no longer with us. Bryant wore No. 8 for the Lakers till the 2006-07 season, after which he switched to No. 24. Adam Levine has previously honoured Bryant during his performance of Memories at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, where he held up a Lakers No. 24 jersey. He also posted about Bryant and Gianna's death on his social media accounts, paying his respects.

Kobe Bryant was recently seen in Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, where he discussed his relationship with Jordan. The song Memories will be a part of Maroon 5's upcoming seventh studio album and topped several billboard charts. The album will be a followup to their 2017 one named Red Pill Blues.

Adam Levine's Instagram post after Bryant and Gianna's death

