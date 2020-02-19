Dwyane Wade And Allen Iverson Share Emotional Moment Post Kobe Bryant Tribute

The NBA All-Star 2020 event is done and dusted and it was Team LeBron that emerged victorious over Team Giannis. The big celebration also witnessed emotional tributes pouring on and off the court from players and fans for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade Sides With 12-year-old Daughter Zaya After Declaring Herself As 'transgender'

Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson hug

Sixers legend Allen Iverson, who was also attending the event, was seen sporting a No. 8 yellow Bryant jersey. A video emerged following the NBA All-Star weekend, where Allen Iverson can be seen interacting with some fans at the United Center in Chicago. He also bumped into Dwyane Wade and the two shared a hug in a video which was captured by the fan and soon became viral.

Dwyane Wade and Allan Iverson shared six NBA All-Star Games. Kobe Bryant entered the league the same year as Allen Iverson, and Dwyane Wade made his final All-Star Game the year Bryant retired. Allen Iverson's only finals appearance was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001 when Kobe's Lakers beat 76ers in five games. Dwyane Wade competed with Kobe Bryant for the title of best shooting guard in the league in his entire career.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade Heaps Praise On Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant And Co

Kobe Bryant tribute

The All-Star witnessed a fine Kobe Bryant tribute by naming the MVP award in his honour. It was the Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who was the first recipient of the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, for having a brilliant All-Star Game. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 30 points (game-high), while also registering seven rebounds and four assists in just 20 minutes of play. Kawhi Leonard was also handy in defence registering two steals for Team LeBron. The members of Team Giannis did their Kobe Bryant tribute by wearing Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 jersey, while all the members of Team LeBron were seen donning Gianna Bryant No 2 jersey.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Tribute: Lakers Fan Creates Black Mamba Design On His Lamborghini

NBA All-Star 2020 highlights

Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game 2020 by defeating Team Giannis in a 157-155 encounter. The game was held at the United Center in Chicago. Kawhi Leonard scored game-high 30 points while shooting 61.1% from the field and making 57.1% of his free throws. Chris Paul and LeBron James added 23 points while Anthony Davis chipped in 20 points. Ben Simmons and James Harden scored 17 and 11 points respectively. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard Shares BANTER Kobe Bryant Story After Winning NBA All-Star MVP