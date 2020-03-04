What Happened To Gregg Popovich? Tim Duncan Takes Temporary Charge At Spurs

Did Gregg Popovich retire? What happened to Gregg Popovich? These were just some of the questions being bandied around on social media during the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game this week. Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich have made quite a team over the years, as evident by the five NBA Championship rings in Tim Duncan's possession during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. However, only one half of the Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich partnership was present during the Spurs' game against Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets.

Gregg Popovich will miss tonight's Spurs-Hornets game due to personal business.



Tim Duncan will serve as the Spurs head coach tonight in place of Pop. pic.twitter.com/pvZFshWuOs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 3, 2020

Spurs vs Hornets: What happened to Gregg Popovich?

Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich teamed up after Duncan's 19-year-long career with the Spurs came to an end. Tim Duncan joined the Spurs as an assistant coach earlier this season. With the 'Did Gregg Popovich retire?' and 'What happened to Gregg Popovich' questions in the air at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Tim Duncan took charge of the Spurs with the longest-serving coach in the NBA missing through 'personal reasons'.

Amidst the 'What happened to Gregg Popovich' and 'Did Gregg Popovich retire' questions, Tim Duncan led the Spurs to a narrow victory against the Charlotte Hornets. When asked a question that was a little away from the 'Did Gregg Popovich retire' line, Tim Duncan replied by saying telling reporters, "Nope, Pop (Gregg Popovich) is going to be back, and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.''

While the 'What happened to Gregg Popovich?' and 'Did Gregg Popovich retire?' questions hovered over the Spurs vs Hornets game, it is unclear whether Gregg Popovich will be back for Spurs' next game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Brooklyn Nets snapped their four-game losing streak in a narrow overtime win against the Boston Celtics earlier this week. Caris LeVert dropped a career-high 51 points in that game.

