Cavaliers Star Andre Drummond Generously Leaves $1,000 Tip For Server On His $164.25 Bill

Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond recently tipped a server $1,000 for a $164.25 bill. The waitress took to the restaurant's official account to talk thank the Cavs star and even posted a photo of the bill. Drummond also commented on the post, thanking the server and the restaurant for being 'amazing'.
Our waitress, @kaxandra.diaz experience yesterday, “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd “ * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!
Kassandra Diaz, a waitress who works at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach was tipped $1,000 by Cavaliers star Andre Drummond this Sunday. According to the restaurant's manager Jose Diaz, they cross-checked with Drummond about the tip, who said it was no problem and confirmed his tip. In the Instagram post, Kassandra Diaz expressed her gratitude, surprised at how a slow day had turned into her receiving such a generous tip.
She stated that while she did not want to draw attention to the matter at the time, she could not convey what she was feeling. Fans also reacted to Drummond's gesture on Twitter and Instagram. Some fans loved made fun of the situation, sarcastically stating that he should have tipped more as he reportedly earns $24 million per year in the NBA.
So awesome!!!— GramiRene (@ReneGrami) May 26, 2020
dude thought his server was jenette mccurdy— camilo (@camilogarma) May 25, 2020
That's it!? $1,000 is only 0.00072464% of his $138M career earnings! That's like me tipping a waitress 10 cents (and I've tipped much more than that)! Where's my article!? @thegeorgeyou— Zeeshan Khan (@zeekhanahmad3) May 26, 2020
As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Andre Drummond net worth reads $40 million. Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012, he signed a $130 million five-year deal with the team. This year, Pistons traded Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.