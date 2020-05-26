Cavaliers Star Andre Drummond Generously Leaves $1,000 Tip For Server On His $164.25 Bill

Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond recently tipped a server $1,000 for a $164.25 bill. The waitress took to the restaurant's official account to talk thank the Cavs star and even posted a photo of the bill. Drummond also commented on the post, thanking the server and the restaurant for being 'amazing'.

Kassandra Diaz, a waitress who works at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach was tipped $1,000 by Cavaliers star Andre Drummond this Sunday. According to the restaurant's manager Jose Diaz, they cross-checked with Drummond about the tip, who said it was no problem and confirmed his tip. In the Instagram post, Kassandra Diaz expressed her gratitude, surprised at how a slow day had turned into her receiving such a generous tip.

She stated that while she did not want to draw attention to the matter at the time, she could not convey what she was feeling. Fans also reacted to Drummond's gesture on Twitter and Instagram. Some fans loved made fun of the situation, sarcastically stating that he should have tipped more as he reportedly earns $24 million per year in the NBA.

Fans react to generous $1,000 Andre Drummond tip on Twitter

So awesome!!! — GramiRene (@ReneGrami) May 26, 2020

dude thought his server was jenette mccurdy — camilo (@camilogarma) May 25, 2020

That's it!? $1,000 is only 0.00072464% of his $138M career earnings! That's like me tipping a waitress 10 cents (and I've tipped much more than that)! Where's my article!? @thegeorgeyou — Zeeshan Khan (@zeekhanahmad3) May 26, 2020

Andre Drummond net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Andre Drummond net worth reads $40 million. Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012, he signed a $130 million five-year deal with the team. This year, Pistons traded Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Disclaimer: The above Andre Drummond net worth information has been sourced from various reports. This article does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.