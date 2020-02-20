Andre Drummond Believes That Cavaliers Situation Has 'worsened' After Pistons Trade

Cleveland Cavaliers and their head coach John Beilein will be parting ways after a brief and strenuous relationship. According to NBA reports, Beilin and the Cavaliers did not get along after the former Michigan coach called them 'thugs'. Recently, Andre Drummond commented on the Cleveland Cavaliers condition. According to Andre Drummond, the Cavaliers situation is currently worse than the Detroit Pistons after the trade.

Also read | Cleveland Cavaliers suffer WORST home loss in franchise history on Andre Drummond's debut

NBA 2019-20: Andre Drummond thinks that Cavaliers situation has worsened after the trade

According to NBA reports, Andre Drummond has negative opinions about the Cleveland Cavaliers atmosphere. As per NBA sources, Drummond told his Cavaliers teammates that their current situation is worse than when he left the Pistons. Andre Drummond was traded by the Detroit Pistons for John Henson, Brandon Knight and their 2023 second-round pick. Drummond reportedly also added that how he feels about the Cavaliers will play a role in whether he will use his $29 million player option for NBA 2020-21 or not.

Also read | Tatum scores 39, Celtics hold off Clippers 141-133 in 2OT

After this season, Andre Drummond would have left for free agency. It is not revealed if the Pistons traded Andre Drummond because they wanted to trade him or were unwilling to sign his long-term extension. Though the Cavaliers are in the same position, they acquired Drummond for a very little price.

Andre Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star. He is currently averaging at 17.7 points, 15.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Also read | Clippers vs Celtics: Jayson Tatum outshines Kawhi Leonard in double-overtime thriller

NBA 2019-20: Cavaliers head coach Beilein to leave the team

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland's coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein's expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team's return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers and Beilin discussed a settlement and have decided to part ways after less than one season. JB Bickerstaff will take over as the head coach. The Cavaliers are currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 14-40 win-loss record. The Cavaliers had signed Beilin in a five-year deal last season, hoping that he would help the team move up in the table.

Now, the Cavaliers will have their fourth different head coach in the last two NBA seasons. Prior to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving departing, the Cavaliers reached four back-to-back NBA Finals (NBA 2014-15 to NBA 2017-18) and won the championship in 2016.

Also read | Cavaliers head coach Beilein to resign as early as Wednesday: Reports