Cavaliers Will Only Trade Kevin Love For A 'combination Of Picks And Players': Report

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has been at the centre of various NBA trade rumours for the past couple of years. A number of NBA teams like Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets were reported to be interested in Love. However, the Cavaliers are reportedly uninterested in trading Kevin Love until the right deal comes along

Kevin Love trade: Cavaliers unlikely to trade Kevin Love till the right trade comes along

According to recent reports, the Cavaliers refuse to trade Love in a 'salary-dump' trade. They plan to find a good deal for the NBA star which involves a 'combination of picks and players'. Love is currently under a contract with the Cavaliers for three more seasons with an average salary of a reported $30 million per year.

Reports suggest that the Cavaliers view Love an integral part of their roster who ties together the organisation's present and future. In 2014, Love joined the Cavaliers in a Minnesota Timberwolves trade after LeBron James returned to the team in free agency. With James, Love helped lead the Cavaliers to four back-to-back NBA Finals, including the team's first title in 2016.

Cleveland, Minnesota and Philadelphia have completed NBA trade call, source tells Yahoo. Kevin Love has joined LeBron James with the Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2014

During his six seasons with the Cavaliers, the five-time All-Star averaged 17.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. James and Kyrie Irving departed after a few years, and Kevin Love, along with Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova are the only players remaining from the Cavaliers' championship roster. Reports have talked about Love being the important veteran on the team which will help in mentoring youngsters like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Sources have also hinted Love has wanted a trade since December, but his contract and asking price make it difficult to find him a new team. Before the NBA 2019-20 was suspended, the Cavaliers were at a 19-46 win-loss record and Love was averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

When will the NBA return?

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Though there has been no official statement made about the NBA return, officials are hoping to complete the season by September/October. Kevin Love, along with various other stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry have donated for COVID-19 relief.