Andre Drummond Blasts Pistons For Betraying His Loyalty In Unceremonious Exit To Cavaliers

Basketball News

Andre Drummond was involved in a shock trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the NBA's trade deadline day after spending seven seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Andre Drummond

If NBA fans were expecting a mundane trade deadline day, they were in for a major surprise. However, among all of the people involved in the NBA trade deadline, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond particularly surprised as he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in rather unceremonious fashion. Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a 2023 second-round pick will, in turn, move to the Detroit Pistons as they look to effect another rebuilding on a clean slate. Andre Drummond was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after the Detroit Pistons opted to move him on after seven seasons at the Little Caesars Arena.

NBA trade deadlines deals: Andre Drummond vents on Twitter after Detroit Pistons force unceremonious exit

Andre Drummond was seemingly not the least bit pleased with the Detroit Pistons management after he learned he was being traded to the team rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The new Cleveland Cavaliers recruit took to Twitter to voice his frustration and ended up thanking Pistons fans for supporting him throughout his time at Detroit. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the acquisition of Andre Drummond presents a little risk as he is likely to be afforded some space on the offence.

NBA trade deadlines deals: Andre Drummond Cavaliers move presents little risk to Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to hold on to Kevin Love despite the Cavs looking to move him on this season. With Andre Drummond coming in, there is little clarity on what the Cleveland Cavaliers can do to salvage their season. Interestingly, Andre Drummond could still opt-in for next season and choose to hit free agency in 2021. The general belief among NBA fans is that Andre Drummond will, in fact, hit free agency next year.

