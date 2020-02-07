Andre Drummond Blasts Pistons For Betraying His Loyalty In Unceremonious Exit To Cavaliers

If NBA fans were expecting a mundane trade deadline day, they were in for a major surprise. However, among all of the people involved in the NBA trade deadline, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond particularly surprised as he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in rather unceremonious fashion. Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a 2023 second-round pick will, in turn, move to the Detroit Pistons as they look to effect another rebuilding on a clean slate. Andre Drummond was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after the Detroit Pistons opted to move him on after seven seasons at the Little Caesars Arena.

Also Read | Warriors Trade Alec Burks And Glenn Robinson III To 76ers For 3 Second-round Picks: Report

NBA trade deadlines deals: Andre Drummond vents on Twitter after Detroit Pistons force unceremonious exit

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit... — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Andre Drummond was seemingly not the least bit pleased with the Detroit Pistons management after he learned he was being traded to the team rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The new Cleveland Cavaliers recruit took to Twitter to voice his frustration and ended up thanking Pistons fans for supporting him throughout his time at Detroit. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the acquisition of Andre Drummond presents a little risk as he is likely to be afforded some space on the offence.

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline Deals: Lakers And Clippers Want To Acquire Marcus Morris, Claim Reports

Cont... you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

NBA trade deadlines deals: Andre Drummond Cavaliers move presents little risk to Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to hold on to Kevin Love despite the Cavs looking to move him on this season. With Andre Drummond coming in, there is little clarity on what the Cleveland Cavaliers can do to salvage their season. Interestingly, Andre Drummond could still opt-in for next season and choose to hit free agency in 2021. The general belief among NBA fans is that Andre Drummond will, in fact, hit free agency next year.

Also Read | Warriors Trade D'Angelo Russell To Wolves For Andrew Wiggins In List Of Blockbuster NBA Trade Deadline Deals

Also Read | Andre Drummond Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers By Detroit Pistons