Andre Iguodala Agrees To A Two-year $30 Million Trade With Miami Heat

According to NBA reports, the Memphis Grizzlies have traded Andre Iguodala to Miami Heat a day before the NBA trade deadline. Andre Iguodala has agreed to a two-year contract with Miami Heat, which includes a $30 million extension. The Grizzlies will receive 2015 first-round pick, Justice Winslow, in return.

Also read | NBA trade deadline: Warriors moving on from D'Angelo Russel deal with Timberwolves: Report

Andre Iguodala trade details: Andre Iguodala traded to the Miami Heat for Justice Winslow

Justise Winslow is headed to Memphis as part of the Andre Iguodala trade, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/UZRrTITkb5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2020

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Pat Riley clearly sees an opportunity to make a run with these Heat: Riley has been working to trade for Memphis' Andre Iguodala AND Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

NBA reports claim that while Andre Iguodala has signed a two-year contract, Miami Heat hold a team option for his second season with them (NBA 2021-22). He was owed $17.2 million in 2019-20 for the final year of his contract. However, Iguodala never reported to the Grizzlies. Previously, the Grizzlies had decided to take on Andre Iguodala's contract during a trade with the Warriors after they acquired D'Angelo Russell. In addition, the Grizzlies also acquired a first-round pick during the deal.

Also read | NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets get four-team trade deal over the line

Iguodala played with the Warriors for six years before moving to the Grizzlies. They reached the NBA finals five times in a row, and won three titles as well. Iguodala won one NBA Finals MVP award and averaged more points per game in the playoffs than during the regular season. According to reports, the Grizzlies wanted a veteran to help their younger players. However, Miami Heat were more interested and Iguodala wanted to move on to an NBA Championship contender.

Also read | Jimmy Butler 'ghosted' Houston Rockets during the trade season before joining Miami Heat

In NBA 2018-19, Iguodala averaged at 5.7 points per game. However, he averaged 9.8 points per game for the post-season. Justise Winslow, on the other hand, is averaging at 11.3 points per game this season. Justise Winslow is currently recovering from a back injury and is out for at least a few weeks.

Also read | Miami Heat say Justise Winslow out for at least another 2 weeks