NBA Trade Deadline: Warriors Moving On From D'Angelo Russel Deal With Timberwolves: Report

Minnesota Timberwolves have been targeting Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell for most of the NBA 2019-20 season. Some weeks ago, there were reports about the Timberwolves trying to trade their No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell. However, the Warriors were reportedly uninterested.

NBA trade deadline: Timberwolves are actively seeking a multi-team deal to acquire D'Angelo Russell before the NBA trade deadline

Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

Timberwolves are trying to orchestrate a multi-team deal with the Rockets and Hawks to land D’Angelo Russell from the Warriors, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/gjZSf00laA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2020

According to multiple NBA reports, there are trade rumours about the Timberwolves discussing a multi-team deal with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks in order to crack a better deal with the Warriors. Apparently the Warriors do not want Robert Covington but the Timberwolves could benefit in a separate deal which gives them more draft picks in their D’Angelo Russell deal. According to reports, they were also willing to offer the Warriors with Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick.

However, the Warriors have reportedly moved on from the deal. The Warriors have a price point, which the Timberwolves are not ready to meet. They even declined the offer of a three-way deal. This deal would send Robert Covington to the Rockets, Clint Capela to Atlanta Hawks and the Nets 2020 first-round pick from the Hawks to the Timberwolves. Though the Warriors could trade Russell, he is most likely to complete the NBA 2019-20 season with the team. As per reports, Russell’s price will be higher if they keep increasing the price closer to the NBA trade deadline.

The New York Knicks were also reportedly discussing a deal involving D’Angelo Russell before the NBA trade deadline. Though even the Knicks were apparently unable to meet the Warriors price point. On the other hand, the Knicks recently parted ways with their President Steve Mills, who was negotiating the deal with the Warriors.

