Steph Curry, Body Armour To Launch "Curry Brand" To Rival Nike's Jordan Brand

Five years after releasing his first signature sneaker with Under Armour, the brand and Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry will launch the "Curry Brand". The company will look to start the new company during a troubled time during the brand, eventually hoping to rival Nike's Jordan Brand. Available to the public from December – they look forward to signing other athletes to their brand.

New Steph Curry brand to be launched by Warriors star, Under Armour

Despite what everyone has been speculating, the three-time NBA champion assured everyone that the Curry Brand shoes and other products are not meant to copy anything that has been done before. While talking to FN, Curry detailed his vision, opportunity with Under Armour, and how the brand varies from the Jordan brand.

“It’s not Jordan 2.0. It’s my version of a unique opportunity with Under Armour,” Curry said while speaking to FN. As per the report, the Curry Brand will launch products close to him, while other brands (Jordan Brand, Ewing Athletics) eventually branched out into other categories. The 32-year-old spoke about aspects other than basketball, and how they affect his life.

When it comes to golf and running and training, those are part of my life in an extreme way,” Curry added. He explained how they need to be strategic about rolling out these categories, not wanting to "just take a fire hose from out the gate" but to plan their flag and conveying what they want to.

The company, however, will be headlined by basketball-related products. While the apparel and accessories will release on December 1 (currybrand.com), the shoe – Curry 8 – will debut on December 11. For the Warriors icon, this is the first true innovation story and something he has never done before.

He spoke about this being an experience one has to put on their floor and see for themselves while it is special. "It’s got technology and innovation that I’m excited for people to learn about". Curry has been a part of the Under Armour family since 2013 and will join an elite club only Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing are a part of.

Aware of the opportunity, Curry is looking forward to a true investment "around the purpose" he has been living out since he started in the NBA. The two-time NBA MVP looks to elevate his relationship with the brand, making it "as authentic as possible". For Under Armours president and CEO Patrik Frisk, Curry Brand will represent want the company envisions for their future.

They aim to work on encouraging kids to play sports, and will reportedly support around 8,00 middle school students. Curry, per FN, wants to create an environment safe for the kids to play.

The NBA star has also teamed up with the Positive Coaching Alliance – which will provide professional development for coaches in these districts. Frisk said that they have a clear idea on what they plan to do, letting it be known buying these products will help someone under the program.

Curry's contract with Under Armour was worth $20 million per year, running through 2024. He initially signed up with Under Armour for a $4 million per year contract, which he renewed in September 2015. Curry decided to go with Under Armour after Nike offered him less than $2.5 million a year and then refused to match Under Armour's offer.

While no news was confirmed, rumours about Curry Brand shoes and products have been around since August.

