Giannis Antetokounmpo Isn't Ready To Win An NBA Title Yet: Scottie Pippen

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have dominated the 2019-20 season, leading the league with a stunning 53-12 win-loss record. Giannis, who was by the Bucks in 2013, is yet to lead the team to an NBA championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time last year, where the Bucks lost 2-4 to the Toronto Raptors.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo lied about not having access to a hoop during NBA hiatus

Scottie Pippen says Giannis Antetokounmpo is not yet ready to win an NBA title for Milwaukee Bucks

While Giannis has spoken about winning an NBA title, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently spoke about the NBA star not being ready yet to win a championship. During his recent appearance for the ''Da Windy City' podcast, the six-time NBA champion spoke about Giannis' ability to lead his team to a title, saying that he does not think Giannis is 'there yet'. Pippen spoke about the finals and making big shots. As per Pippen, a player needs to make these shots with confidence, which is why he does not think Giannis is ready for them right now.

While Pippen complimented Giannis for his game, he says the 25-year-old needs to improve before winning a championship. “I know that he has made some great strides," Pippen explained. "He is still one of the top players in the game. But in terms of his outside play, he is not really that carries the team to a title.”

Also read | Magic Johnson leaves fans divided after ditching Giannis Antetokounmpo for LeBron in race for MVP award

Last season, the team had won 60 games and reached the NBA Finals. They won two games in a row before losing the Eastern Conference Finals with three loses in a row. While talking about the game, Pippen said the Raptors exposed Giannis to 'his weaknesses', which is what happens during a playoffs series. Pippen added that during the playoffs, teams will constantly expose a player, which is something Pippen is sure will happen this postseason as well.

Giannis has previously talked about the Bucks playoff run, expressing his desire to win a championship at the NBA bubble. During an interview earlier this year, Giannis spoke about his contract with the Bucks, agreeing to stay with the team as long as they continue to win. Next season, Giannis will be eligible to sign a supermax extension. Reports stated that if the Bucks lost the 2019-20 season, the team might trade Giannis Antetkounmpo. The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have been reportedly interested in acquiring Giannis.

Scottie Pippen played 16 seasons in the NBA, including 12 with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen, along with Michael Jordan, led the Bulls to six NBA Championships. He played with Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers later in his career, before returning to the Bulls for one last season in 2003. Pippen averaged 16.1 points per game in his career and was inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Also read | Giannis MVP: LeBron James has the edge over Giannis in NBA MVP race, says Kendrick Perkins, Giannis stats

Giannis stats and Bucks playoffs

Before the season suspended on March 11, Giannis was averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. The 25-year-old star has been working on his three-point shooting and is once again in contention for the NBA MVP award. The Bucks will resume their season with a matchup against Boston Celtics on July 31 at 6:30 PM EST (August 1, 4:00 AM IST).

Also read | Giannis admits he 'sucked' in first NBA bubble practice, will be ready for real tip-off, Giannis stats, Bucks playoffs

(Image source: AP, Scottie Pippen official Instagram)