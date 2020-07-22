Magic Johnson Leaves Fans Divided After Ditching Giannis For LeBron In Race For MVP Award

The NBA recently confirmed that the race for the MVP award for this season ended on March 11 when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the final phase of the regular season will be played in Orlando, starting July 30, the same won't be factored in while declaring the MVP. Per multiple reports, the MVP award for the 2019-20 season is a two-horse race between Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron vs Giannis: Magic Johnson has his NBA MVP pick

For most experts, reigning MVP Giannis is the favourite to scoop the award for the second year running. However, according to NBA legend Magic Johnson, "LeBron James is definitely the MVP this season." The 60-year-old shared his opinion on Twitter where he pointed out the fact that LeBron is averaging almost a triple-double this season with 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Lakers icon believes there has been no better leader in the game than LeBron James, which makes him the leading contender for the individual honour.

LeBron James is definitely the MVP this season. He is almost averaging a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and basically 8 rebounds per game. His defense has been amazing and there is no better leader in sports! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2020

Magic Johnson's bold MVP claim left fans divided on social media. While one section of the fans seemed to agree with Johnson, the other section feels LeBron is nowhere close to Giannis in the race for the MVP.

Fans supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP

So when it was Curry and KD on a team, they cancelled each other’s votes because you can’t have two top 5 players and give one of them MVP, but now that it’s the lakers and Lebron, that’s no longer an argument? Lebron ain’t even the MVP of his own team. Giannis hands down. — James (@JR23WestCoast) July 21, 2020

LeBron doesn’t play defense — tevin cherry (@BusterTheStrong) July 21, 2020

Giannis had one of the greatest statistical seasons of all time and is also the defensive player of the year. He's the clear MVP. — bryce (@breeden_bryce) July 21, 2020

giannis with his 29 points, 13.7 boards, 6 assists, 1 steal and block a game pic.twitter.com/E63MXLzeIB — Skip Bayless Burner (@okcsucksass) July 21, 2020

LeBron James deserves to be crowned MVP, say some fans

Take Lebron off the Lakers they miss the playoffs. Take Giannis off the bucks they still a 6th/7th seed his team doesn’t struggle when he’s off the court also like Lebron’s team does big time. Giannis can have the mvp we know he’s going to choke when it matters 😂 — Jake (@Jakkeeeup) July 21, 2020

When it comes to numbers, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be ahead in the race for the award. The Greek Freak is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season. The Milwaukee Bucks were also the best side in the NBA with a 53-12 record, beating LeBron's Lakers, who were 49-14 at the time of the suspension. For many fans, Giannis is also the favourite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 22-team NBA season will resume on July 30 at the Disney World Resort in Orlando. The Lakers will face city rivals Clippers on Day 1. The Bucks will be in action on July 31, facing Boston Celtics at HP Field House.

(Image Credits: AP)