Giannis Antetokounmpo Lied About Not Having Access To A Hoop During NBA Hiatus

During the NBA quarantine that began after the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview in April, Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he had not been practising a lot since he had no access to a hoop. However, Giannis, who is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, recently revealed that he lied in April.

During a conference call in April, Giannis revealed that he has no access to a hoop at home, and does everything but play basketball. He had even spoken about being aware of many NBA players having courts at home, and he was just getting home workouts. Giannis had explained that he rode a bike, treadmill, lifted weights daily while trying to maintain his fitness. He further added that he was spending time with the family, though they all definitely miss playing basketball regularly.

Of course the MVP has access to a gym. pic.twitter.com/3KCsTN4bnx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2020

However, Giannis recently admitted to having lied about the whole situation. While talking to ESPN from inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, said that anyone who thought he did not have access to the gym during the hiatus did not know him that well. Giannis explained that he said what he said to 'get a little bit ahead of the competition'.

"Anybody out there that thought I didn't have access to a gym...they don't really know me. I'm just trying to get ahead of the competition." pic.twitter.com/eOEPO0OIeM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2020

Bucks roster: Giannis training at the NBA bubble in Orlando

The Bucks will start their NBA restart schedule with a game against the Boston Celtics on July 31 and 4:30 PM EST (August 1, 2:00 AM IST). They have already secured their playoff spot with the best win-loss record (53-12) in the league. Giannis was averaging 29.6 points per game before the NBA suspension and is in line for his second NBA MVP award. Reports also add that the Bucks, along with the Lakers, are favourites to win the 2019-20 title.

