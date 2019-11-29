Anthony Davis Might Soon Propose To His Longtime Girlfriend Marlen P

When Anthony Davis moved to play for the Los Angeles Lakers back in June 2019, he moved with his longterm girlfriend Marlen P. and their daughter Nala. Anthony Davis is private about his life and does not post any photos of his family on social media. However, in a recent interview with a sports website, it was made clear that Marlen has been a large part of his life and has helped him adjust to life in Los Angeles.

Also read | NBA: How were Anthony Davis, LeBron James and others welcomed by former fans?

The couple is also looking for a new house, which should include a court, sauna and gym. Although, Anthony Davis' plans to buy a house could be put on hold until he tests out free-agency in 2020. Some NBA reports say that Davis is likely to sign with the Lakers again. This has also caused people to speculate and wonder if Davis is ready to propose to Marlen. Marlen has a private Instagram account and stays away from the media. The couple apparently started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Nala into the world in November 2017. According to some reports, they are also renting a $14 million house in Bel-Air. The house is closer to the Lakers' home Staples Center and has six bedrooms, a pool, a personal gym and a basketball court.

Also read | Anthony Davis feasts on Pelicans with 41-point game as Lakers extend fantastic win streak

Anthony Davis wants to focus on his NBA career

Even though Anthony Davis and Marlen might get married in the future, Davis' focus is the NBA championship. In a recent interview, Davis stated that he is aiming for Player of the Year, MVP and many other awards. He also added that the NBA championship is his goal. Later, Anthony Davis also said that family is what is most important to him. He knows that his family will not go anywhere, and will be there for him. Even though Davis might fight with them, he can also count on them.

Also read | Lakers' Anthony Davis gets heavily booed by Pelicans fans on his return to New Orleans

Also read | LeBron James advices Anthony Davis on how to deal with nervous return to New Orleans