NBA: How Were Anthony Davis, LeBron James And Others Welcomed By Former Fans?

Last season, Anthony Davis left New Orleans Pelicans by publically requesting a trade and stating that he only wanted to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. During his last game with the Pelicans, Anthony Davis also wrote 'that's all folks' on his shirt. When Anthony Davis returned to play against the New Orleans Pelicans as a Lakers player for the first time, he did not receive a warm welcome. Anthony Davis was booed by the crowd twice during the game. The first time when he was introduced before the tipoff and second when he shot the second basket of the night which gave the Lakers an early 4-0 advantage.

Anthony Davis received boos during his introduction in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/xISspJJvdO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2019

Pelicans fans really have no reason to boo Anthony Davis. They'll soon be better off without him. He was sub-.500 as their best player and he often had enough help to be better than that. Zion's Team will be more successful and far more exciting. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 28, 2019

NBA: How LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and others were welcomed by former teams' fans?

Carmelo introduced first in his Rose Garden debut. Huge cheers. pic.twitter.com/vkiUY21GWO — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 28, 2019

When LeBron James had returned to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 as a Laker, the fans gave him a standing ovation during the introduction. They thanked him for bringing them their championship in 2016, after 52 years. Kawhi Leonard, who played against the San Antonio Spurs with the Toronto Raptors last season, was booed by the Spurs fans. However, Raptors fans welcomed him by cheers when he played against them after joining the LA Clippers in free agency. Carmelo Anthony, who recently debuted with the Portland Trail Blazers, was welcomed by OKC Thunder fans when returned to play against them at the Rose Garden.

