Anthony Davis Feasts On Pelicans With 41-point Game As Lakers Extend Fantastic Win Streak

Anthony Davis became the first player to record more than 40 points on his first return to former team New Orleans Pelicans after he produced a dominant 41-point game to help the Lakers beat the Pelicans 114-110.

Also Read | NBA: LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis Mocks Russell Westbrook's Fashion Style

After season-high 41 points, Lakers' Anthony Davis speaks out on coming back to New Orleans and playing his 1st game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/isrziHYT34 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 28, 2019

Anthony Davis' return to New Orleans

Anthony Davis received boos during his introduction in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/xISspJJvdO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2019

Anthony Davis left New Orleans Pelicans for the Los Angeles Lakers after publicly requesting a release. He returned to the Smoothie King Center for the first time since the move and was unsurprisingly booed by the home crowd and jeers were heard every time Davis handled the ball.

Also Read | LeBron James Advices Anthony Davis On How To Deal With Nervous Return To New Orleans

Lakers vs Pelicans: Anthony Davis with a match-winning steal

Game on the line. Anthony Davis in lockdown mode 🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/iTjnzxbZTa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

Anthony Davis rises above the jeers

But the 26-year-old did not let the hostile reactions affect him and dropped 27 points in the Q1 itself. His clutch steal with just 5 seconds left in the final quarter helped the Lakers beat the Pelicans and extend their fine run in the NBA this season. The Lakers are no 16-2 in the season and sit comfortably on top of the Western Conference.

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Dennis Schroder Could Help LeBron James, Anthony Davis Maintain Form

He dropped 41 on 50% shooting. His clutch steal saved the game. His free throws put it away. You couldn't have scripted a better return for Anthony Davis to New Orleans.



My story for @Lakers:https://t.co/IAr2gP3ODO — Rodrigo Azurmendi (@RodAzurmendi) November 28, 2019

Anthony Davis, Lakers vs Pelicans: Stats

Anthony Davis recorded 41 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist in 37 minutes of play, while Lebron James scored 29 points and 11 assists for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis insists no bad blood with the Pelicans

Also Read | Anthony Davis Reveals What He Learnt From LeBron James Since Joining The Lakers