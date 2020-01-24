Anthony Davis Not In Favour Of Long-term Lakers Deal Because Of LeBron James: Reports

Los Angeles Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been in fine form this season. They have worked really well in tandem to pick apart sides with James spraying assists from deep only for Davis to ruthlessly slam the ball into the net. However, the latest multiple reports in the United States suggest that Anthony Davis is not willing to commit to a long-term contract to the Lakers and the reason behind it is LeBron James itself.

#Lakers Star Anthony Davis will consider signing a “one-and-one deal” with the Lakers due to Lebron James’ age, per Marc Berman. A one-and-one deal is a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season. pic.twitter.com/3CYXQrQBHD — Sportsnews298 (@Sportsnews298) January 23, 2020

Anthony Davis contract scenario with the Lakers

Earlier, it was reported that Anthony Davis rejected a 4-year extension worth $146 million from the Lakers. Many experts believe Davis is willing to enter free agency before deciding on his next move. While it is widely expected that Davis would eventually re-sign with the Lakers, his refusal to commit to a long-term contract remains a concern to the Lakers' hierarchy.

According to Marc Berman of NY Post, Davis will be willing to extend his stay with the Lakers but won't give the team a long-term commitment. Berman notes that Anthony Davis might look to pull off a 'LeBron' by only signing a short-term contract.

Anthony Davis free agency: LeBron James has a role in it?

Many NBA stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have refused to commit to a longer deal to a franchise. This inadvertently puts pressure of the side to keep the roster up to standards and also may lead to a higher paycheck for the player. A short-term contract also allows a player to weigh his options at the end of every season.

Also, LeBron James and Anthony Davis share the same agent - Rich Paul, which makes such a contract scenario even more plausible.

LeBron James' age an issue for Anthony Davis and the Lakers?

Reports also suggest that one major factor why Davis won’t sign a long-term deal with the Lakers is because LeBron James is now edging towards the fag end of his career. James turned 35 in December 2019 and Davis reportedly remains unsure what the future may lie for both James and himself.

Despite reports suggesting various possible scenarios on Davis' future, the 26-year-old's performances on the court have been impressive so far. After missing five games with an injury, Anthony Davis returned to action in Lakers' defeat to Boston Celtics on Monday night (Tuesday IST). Since then, LA Lakers bounced back with back-to-back wins on the road against New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Davis registered 16 points and 11 rebounds against Nets.

Lakers win!



LeBron James: 27 Pts/12 Rebs/ 10 Ast.

Anthony Davis: 16 Pts/ 11 Rebs/ 2 Ast.

Danny Green: 14 Pts.

Kyle Kuzma: 16 Pts.

KCP: 11 Pts.

Dwight Howard: 14 Pts/ 12 Rebs.



Record now 36-9 on the season.



💛💜💛 pic.twitter.com/GaaKvVswk7 — LakersField (@field_lakers) January 24, 2020

Lakers will face Philadelphia 76ers next on Saturday night (Sunday IST).

