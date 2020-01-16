LeBron James And Anthony Davis Can Do 'special Things' At Lakers: Cavs Star Kevin Love

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-99 blowout victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). According to his former Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love, James and the Lakers have a chance at the NBA champions this season. James finished the game with 31 points, while Love scored 21 points.

NBA 2019-20: Cavaliers Kevin Love believes that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can do something special

New story: Kevin Love says the Lakers could 'do something special' this year. Tristan Thompson says it's a 'championship-or-bust year' for L.A. Those two would know from their time playing alongside LeBron. https://t.co/dHmbx6K5tY — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 14, 2020

In an interview with ESPN, Kevin Love stated that before the NBA 2019-20 season began, everyone had their doubts on the Anthony Davis-LeBron James duo. He added that one has to wait and see what works out. However, Love thinks the Lakers are fortunate that they are in a 'win-now mode', which means they have a legitimate chance at the NBA championship. The Lakers have not made it to the NBA playoffs after losing to the San Antonio Spurs during the opening in 2013.

This was also the first time Kevin Love and LeBron James played together since James departed for Lakers via free agency in 2018. During the same interview, Love added that it was different watching James play with another team. He also added that it has been a long time and both have gone through many battles. Though it was an unfamiliar experience for Love, he believes that Davis and James can do 'something special' together.

NBA 2019-20: Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers highlights

Magic defeated the Lakers with a narrow 119-118 margin, snapping their 9-game winning streak. LeBron James, who scored 31 points against the Cavaliers, was limited to 19 points. The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with a 33-8 win-loss record.

NBA: Kevin Love trade rumours

Various NBA reports have hinted at a Kevin Love trade. Recently, reports claimed that Love could be traded by the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond. In December, ESPN reported that the Cavaliers are ready to trade Love to Boston Celtics. Miami Heat and Trail Blazers are also good options for the NBA veteran.

