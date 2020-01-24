LeBron James, Anthony Davis Greeted By Former US President Bill Clinton After Lakers Game

Los Angeles Lakers registered a routine victory at the Barclays Center beating Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Thursday night (Friday IST). With former US President Bill Clinton present courtside, Lakers duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis brought their A-game against the Nets. The post-game saw Bill Clinton share a moment with the Lakers duo and other NBA stars.

Anthony Davis & LeBron talk to Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/x6js8Jl349 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 24, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James More Worried About Bronny James' School Than Possibility Of Knicks Draft

Bill Clinton's presence at the Barclays Center made the game even more special for both the sides. Several players including Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd and Lakers coach Frank Vogel went up to greet the 73-year-old after the game ended. After the final buzzer at Barclays Center, LeBron James made his way to the courtside seats to find Bill Clinton. James and Clinton chatted for a few seconds before the NBA star headed back to the court to do his regular postgame responsibilities. Bill Clinton also congratulated Anthony Davis during the post-game session.

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

LeBron James speaks to Bill Clinton after beating Nets

Would give anything to know what a Bill Clinton-LeBron convo consists of pic.twitter.com/36tJSg7Sv4 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 24, 2020

Also Read | NBA live score: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Joint Net Worth, Salary And Lakers Win-loss Record

NBA 2019-20: Lakers vs Nets highlights

Lakers vs Nets highlights: LeBron James shines with Bill Clinton present courtside

LA Lakers ended their trip to New York with back-to-back victories over New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. LeBron James scored 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Nets. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis dropped 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kyrie Irving starred for the Nets with 20 points and four assists.

LA Lakers maintain their firm grip on the top spot in the Western Conference with a 36-9 (win-loss) record. They will face Philadelphia 76ers next on Saturday night (Sunday IST) before their crunch game against city-rivals Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Also Read | LeBron James Embraces Rapper J Cole In Lakers Vs Knicks Match-up At Madison Square Garden