Trae Young's Blockbuster Deal With Klutch Sports Sparks Lakers Trade Rumours

Almost a week ago, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young left sports agency Octagon to sign with Klutch Sports – which manages Los Angeles Lakers' star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Since Klutch Sports work closely with James, rumours about a Lakers and Trae Young trade have now started to gather pace. The rumours were also linked to Anthony Davis, who is among the Klutch Sports Clients.

Also read | Trae Young speaks at George Floyd's rally, calls USA 'messed up place right now'

Klutch Sports clients: Trae Young joins Klutch Sports after leaving Octagon sports agency, Trae Young trade speculations rise

Also read | NBA star Trae Young speaks at peaceful protest in Oklahoma

Before Young, his agent Omar Wilkes also joined Klutch Sports. With both of them at the sports agency founded by Rich Paul, fans have started to speculate if Young will end up with the Lakers in a few years. However, Young is still on his rookie contract with the Hawks, which will be available for an extension two years later. Even if the trade takes place, the Lakers have nothing to give to the Hawks. During the 2019 trade with New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks (including their No. 4 overall in the 2019 Draft) for Anthony Davis. Apart from James and Davis, Klutch Sports also manage Markieff Morris, Dion Waiters and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Also read | Trae Young opens up about meeting late Kobe Bryant and becoming Gigi's favourite player

Trae Young joins Klutch Sports: Trae Young's father addresses Lakers and Trae Young trade rumours

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Trae Young's father Rayford Young addressed the Trae Young Lakers speculation. Rayford said that he wished people would look at his son's history. He explained that Young has never been a follower. As per Rayford, when the Hawks star won the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, he could have gone to a super team and turned down an opportunity to go to Oak Hill Academy, one of the best prep schools in the country.

Young averaged 44 points during his senior high school year, when he was told he would never be a top recruit if he went to a local high school in Norman, Oklahoma. Rayford further revealed that Young was asked to go to Kentucky, but he stayed in Oklahoma. He added that many people managed by the Klutch Sports are not playing for the LA Lakers. NBA stars like Ben Simmons, Washington Wizards' John Wall, Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe and LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell are also among the Klutch Sports clients listt.

Also read | LeBron James, Ben Simmons train together during a private Klutch group session, Klutch Sports Clients

(Image source: NBA official site)