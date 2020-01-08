Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines Lakers' $146 Million Contract Extension Offer

According to NBA reports, Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis turned down a four-year $146 million contract extension offered by the Lakers. Davis will become an unrestricted free agent after the NBA 2019-20 season, as per NBA reports. The Lakers reportedly offered the deal to Davis on Tuesday. Davis apparently said no due to 'salary-cap implications' and wants to focus on this season with the Lakers.

The Lakers offered Anthony Davis a max contract extension this morning but he turned it down to enter free agency, per @ChrisBHaynes. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 7, 2020

Anthony Davis contract extension

According to various reports, Davis had always spoken about becoming a free agent in July. The Lakers extension was only a formality, and there are high chances that Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers. If Davis signs a contract with the Lakers this summer, he could get a $56 million raise, increasing the worth of his contract to $202 million. The Lakers could offer Anthony Davis a five-year contract. A two-year contract with an optional third season is also an option for Davis. This way, Davis could be a free agent by 2022, after he has completed 10 years with the NBA. Davis would then be eligible for a 35% salary cap.

Anthony Davis, along with LeBron James, has led the Lakers to a 29-7 win-loss record, which is the highest in the Western Conference. They are currently trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA. Davis is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this year along with the Defensive Player of the Year award. Anthony Davis is averaging at 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

