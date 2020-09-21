Anthony Davis Yells 'KOBE' While Hitting Incredible Buzzer-beater In Game 2 Win Vs Nuggets

In a thrilling finale to Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2, Anthony Davis hit perhaps the biggest shot of his career to hand Los Angeles a last-gap 105-103 win. The Anthony Davis buzzer-beater stole headlines as the Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against Denver. The 27-year-old's game-winner was the first by a Laker in a trailing playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2006, and Anthony Davis fittingly paid tribute to the late NBA legend on the night.

NBA live score: Anthony Davis yells 'Kobe!' after hitting game-winner in Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2

Anthony Davis starred on Sunday night to help the Los Angeles Lakers take a step closer to the NBA Finals, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets 105-103. The Anthony Davis buzzer-beater stole headlines as the All-Star scored a thumping three-pointer to win the Lakers the game and silence his critics. Cameras caught Anthony Davis yelling "Kobe!" at the clutch as he hit the game-winner, paying tribute to the Lakers legend who tragically lost his life earlier this year.

The Lakers squad was pumped up after the Anthony Davis buzzer-beater and the 27-year-old's remembrance of the late Kobe Bryant charmed the Lakers fans. While there was some debate as to what precisely Davis shouted at first, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell confirmed that Anthony Davis yelled "Kobe!" as soon he hit the game-winner.

Speaking on the Anthony Davis buzzer-beater, the Lakers star said that the team does not want to lose a game while wearing the Black Mamba jersey. In a tribute to the late NBA legend, the Lakers released a special edition black and gold jersey, on 'Mamba Day', August 24. The 27-year-old further admitted that the Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2 winner was indeed the biggest shot of his career. Davis said that the Lakers brought him here to make big-time plays, and moments like Sunday come with it.

Anthony Davis' partner in crime LeBron James lauded his efforts and just wished that the game was played with fans in attendance. James said that the Anthony Davis buzzer-beater would have sent the Staples Center crowd into a frenzy and would have probably blown the roof off. The 27-year-old finished the game with 31 points, nine rebounds and two assists. LeBron, on the other hand, managed 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Lakers continued their strong start in the Western Conference Finals.

(Image Courtesy: Los Angeles Lakers Twitter)