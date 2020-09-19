LeBron James "p*ssed Off" After Being Snubbed For MVP Award As Giannis Wins Back-to-back

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James finished second only to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following the NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player) voting for the 2019-20 season and the three-time NBA champion is far from pleased about it. In fact, LeBron James, by his own admission, is "pissed off" with the NBA MVP 2019-20 voting but acknowledged Giannis' incredible season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has now been named MVP for the second season in a row, officially earning the honour less than two weeks after being named Defensive Player of the Year.

Reminder that MVP is a regular season award.



And Giannis averaged these numbers this regular season:



29.5 PPG

13.6 RPG

5.6 APG

55.3 FG%

+682 +/- (leads NBA)

in 30.4 MPG pic.twitter.com/z0dsNqxMtf — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 18, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP 2019-20 award, LeBron James furious

Having been crowned the Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes only the third player in NBA history to win both, the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season, something previously achieved only by NBA legends Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. At just 25 years of age, the Milwaukee Bucks forward is on his way to writing a legacy of his own in the NBA. However, despite the praise and adulation received by Giannis Antetokounmpo over winning the prestigious award, one man in particular - LeBron James - was left fuming.

“It pissed me off.”@KingJames on being voted second in MVP voting. pic.twitter.com/SsE7CExMFd — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 19, 2020

In an interview with NBA TV after Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between Lakers vs Nuggets, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James claimed that he was "pissed off" when asked about his second-place finish following the NBA MVP voting. "I'm angry, it pisses me off", he said. LeBron James then went on to reveal that he was specifically unhappy with the voting margin between himself and winner Antetokounmpo.

🤣🤣16 out of 101 🗳! Ok cool! I got y’all. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2020

Out of the 101 votes, LeBron James had 16 first-place votes whilst Giannis Antetokounmpo got a whopping 85 first-place votes. "I'm a great player so let's not get it twisted. Sometimes I feel like the voting scale is just messed up," he added. Lakers coach Frank Vogel also revealed that he was left "surprised" with James' snub for the NBA MVP 2019-20 award.

NBA Western Conference Finals: Lakers vs Nuggets Game 1

LeBron James and co kickstarted the NBA Western Conference Finals with a 126-114 win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Lakers star Anthony Davis stole the show with 37 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while LeBron James finished with 15 points,0 12 assists and six rebounds. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jovic combined for 42 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

