Anthony Edwards Comment About Not Really Being Into Basketball Alarms NBA Fans After Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Anthony Edwards with their No. 1 pick on Thursday. Along with players like LaMelo Ball, Edwards was the projected pick for the Timberwolves, who experts thought would go well with the Wolves' centrepieces – D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Georgia star was also nation’s freshman scoring leader, averaging 19.1 points per game during the 2019-20 season paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Edwards once said he is "not really" into basketball

"I’m not really into it. I love basketball, yeah. It’s what I do."



- Anthony Edwards on basketball



During the draft, a feature of Edward speaking about basketball was shared online, where the 19-year-old was not as enthusiastic about the game as he was expected to be. "To be honest, I can't watch basketball," Edwards told ESPN, before adding that he is not "really into it" yet. He said that he loves basketball, but it is what he does, and chose it as he realised choosing basketball could help him achieve more.

Fans expressed concern over the athlete's comments, somewhat alarmed that a No. 1 pick was not passionate about the sport. However, some fans supported him, saying how one does not need to care to be good at a game. "This cat is starting to sound like the next Kyrie," one fan wrote, before adding that he will be his favourite player.

Fans react to Anthony Edwards' comments on basketball

Anthony Edwards basketball highlights

"It is an indescribable feeling," Edwards told ESPN after the draft. He added that his family is extremely emotional and knows he will be too. "I am just blessed beyond measure to be in this situation." In the above-mentioned feature, Edwards also spoke about rapping, mentioning Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard – who releases his music on SoundCloud.

