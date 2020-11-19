NBA Draft 2020: Isaac Okoro Buys his Parents A RANGE ROVER Shortly After Getting Picked

Soon after his NBA dreams turned to reality, Cleveland Cavaliers' new pick Isaac Okoro wasted no time showering his family with gifts. In a video posted on social media, Okoro is seen guiding his parents out towards a newly-purchased Range Rover before failing to hold back his tears. There were gifts inside the car as well, as Okoro purchased a Chanel purse and a Rolex to thank his parents for supporting and making him the man he is today.

Isaac Okoro buys a Range Rover and gifts for his parents soon after being picked by Cleveland

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a proud Isaac Okoro is seen surprising his parents with a slick, brand new, Range Rover. There's plenty to enjoy in the video with the jubilation, screaming and cheering from almost everyone in the frame. However, one of the best parts is when Okoro informs his father that the Range Rover is actually for them and not himself.

Isaac Okoro's mother soon enters the frame as well and embraces her son. Although it wasn't entirely clear which model the Range Rover was, it is believed that the Cavaliers star spent at least $37,800 on the same. Fans on social media were left emotional with Okoro's gesture towards his parents.

Moments after being drafted #5 overall, Isaac Okoro surprised his parents with a Range Rover. FOE. @isaacokoro303 pic.twitter.com/FOReDWtLON — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2020

One wrote, "This is so beautiful to watch, Okoro's dreams have come true and he thanks his parents first." Another added, "He must've worked so hard for this. live your dreams, kid."

NBA Draft 2020: Isaac Okoro picked by Cleveland Cavaliers

With their only pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up Auburn’s Isaac Okoro at No. 5 overall on Wednesday. According to reports from Spotrac, the 19-year-old is expected to sign a contract worth at least $13.1 million over the next two years with two team options available to the Cavaliers.

With the 5th pick of the @NBADraft, the @cavs select Isaac Okoro (@isaacokoro303)!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/mH9BdEj3v4 — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020

Okoro played one season with the Auburn University Tigers and racked up a few individual awards, mostly for his defensive performances. The Cavaliers finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and second to last in defensive ratings. Head coach J. B. Bickerstaff has seemingly identified Okoro as a potential candidate to solve his defensive woes but it remains to be seen whether he is able to live up to the hype of the draft.

Image Credits - Isaac Okoro Instagram