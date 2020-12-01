ASV Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) will face Panathinaikos OPAP Athens (PAN) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Tuesday night, December 1 (December 2 in India) at 1:15 am IST. The game will be played at the Astroballe in Villeurbanne, France. Here is our ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction, top picks and ASV vs PAN Dream11 team.

ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction: ASV vs PAN Dream11 team and preview

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens are currently on the fourteenth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Nemanja Nedovic and team have played nine games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing six. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, is in an even worse state. Guerschon Yabusele and company are at the second-last (17th) spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 2-8.

ASV vs PAN live: ASV vs PAN schedule

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 (for Indian viewers)

Time: 1:15 am IST

Venue: Astroballe in Villeurbanne, France

Also Read l Barcelona lose their second Euroleague game 80-68 at Lyon-Villeurbanne

ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne squad

Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi, Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Rihards Lomazs, Moustapha Fall, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Kevarrius Hayes, Kymany Houinsou, Matt Marsh, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, William Howard, Guerschon Yabusele, Norris Cole, Matthew Strazel

ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Panathinaikos OPAP Athens squad

Shelvin Mack, Georgios Papagiannis, Eleftherios Bochoridis, Zach Auguste, Ioannis Papapetrou, Nikos Diplaros, Leonidas Kaselakis, Ian Vougioukas, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Marcus Foster, Nikolaos Persidis, Nemanja Nedovic, Aaron White, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Ben Bentil, Howard Sant-Roos

Also Read l ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: David Lighty, Guerschon Yabusele, Moustapha Fall

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: Howard Sant-Roos, Nemanja Nedovic, Konstantinos Mitoglou

ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction: ASV vs PAN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Howard Sant-Roos

Shooting Guard: Nemanja Nedovic, David Lighty

Small Forward: Ioannis Papapetrou

Power Forward: Guerschon Yabusele, Konstantinos Mitoglou

Center: Moustapha Fall, Georgios Papagiannis

Also Read l FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

ASV vs PAN live: ASV vs PAN match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Panathinaikos OPAP Athens are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction and ASV vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ASV vs PAN Dream11 team and ASV vs PAN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Barcelona hold off determined Belgrade for 76-65 EuroLeague win

Image Source: Panathinaikos BC/ Twitter